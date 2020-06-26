12yo adrenaline junkie lives out his daredevil dream

PINT SIZED DAREDEVIL: 12-year-old adrenaline junkie Joel Doecke lived out his dream to skydive.

PINT SIZED DAREDEVIL: 12-year-old adrenaline junkie Joel Doecke lived out his dream to skydive.

WHILE most five-year-old boys dream about being a fireman, or scoring the match winning goal, Joel Doecke just wanted to jump out of a plane.

12-year-old adrenaline junkie Joel Doecke lived out his dream to skydive.

Last weekend, the brave Sunshine Coast boy, now 12, got his wish when he joined the team at Noosa Skydive for his much anticipated adrenaline rush.

Joel’s mum Katrina, also a skydiving enthusiast, joined her son for the jump and said Joel was super excited that his dream finally came true.

“He loved it,” she said.

“He said to the instructor, ‘even if I say no, just jump anyway’,” she said.

Checking out the view before the much anticipated jump.

Joel had to wait until he turned 12 to be allowed to do the jump.

“His older brother had been telling him how good it is, and he has always said he wanted to do it,” Katrina said.

‘Even if I say no, just jump anyway.’

Now that the 12-year-old daredevil has ticked skydiving off the list, one can only imagine what his next extreme adventure will be.

“Joel is saving up his money so he can do the jump again,” his mum said.