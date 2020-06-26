12yo adrenaline junkie lives out his daredevil dream
WHILE most five-year-old boys dream about being a fireman, or scoring the match winning goal, Joel Doecke just wanted to jump out of a plane.
Last weekend, the brave Sunshine Coast boy, now 12, got his wish when he joined the team at Noosa Skydive for his much anticipated adrenaline rush.
Joel’s mum Katrina, also a skydiving enthusiast, joined her son for the jump and said Joel was super excited that his dream finally came true.
“He loved it,” she said.
“He said to the instructor, ‘even if I say no, just jump anyway’,” she said.
Joel had to wait until he turned 12 to be allowed to do the jump.
“His older brother had been telling him how good it is, and he has always said he wanted to do it,” Katrina said.
Now that the 12-year-old daredevil has ticked skydiving off the list, one can only imagine what his next extreme adventure will be.
“Joel is saving up his money so he can do the jump again,” his mum said.