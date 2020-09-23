1300 schoolies eye holiday hotspot for ‘bush doof’

A Facebook group with more than 1300 people interested in a Noosa North Shore “bush doof” has emerged as Schoolies scramble to find alternatives amid COVID-19 restriction. Photo: John McCutcheon

A Facebook group with more than 1300 people interested in a Noosa North Shore “bush doof” has emerged as schoolies scramble to find alternatives amid COVID-19 restrictions.

School leavers have been left to make new plans after the annual week-long party on the Gold Coast was cancelled.

Facebook group Schoolies Bush Doof suggests they will be headed to Inskip, Rainbow Beach and Teewah campsites from November 21-28.

The about section of the group says it is not one for “soft c---s” but instead a “proper bush doof” and that it’s an alternative to the glitter strip parties.

“Make sure everyone pays for camping, camping permits and follows all COVID Safe regulations,” the group’s about info reads.

“This is a group chat not an event.

“Simply suggesting ideas in ambition to relieve large groups of crowds from flocking the Gold Coast in current circumstances.”

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll had no knowledge of the group.

However, the popular coastal holiday spot has made the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent weeks, which has forced a crackdown from authorities.

Noosa-based physician and Worth Health Organisation emergency response expert Dr Ian Norton spoke with the Sunshine Coast Daily last week around his concern for local schoolies events.

Dr Norton was asked about the potential for the spread of coronavirus in a large group of people and said a regular schoolies party would be a “huge risk”.

While there is no suggestion the ‘bush doof’ would be a mass gathering like the Gold Coast, Dr Norton’s warning was timely.

“If 1000 people met up together, it would be a huge risk,” Dr Norton said.

“500 is about the upper limit, be careful.

“They need to remember they’re the same risk as adults too and should be treated the same.

“Hopefully they remember that when celebrating.

“Alcohol and noisy environments when you shout, that helps transmit the virus.

“If we can keep the numbers small and follow the guidelines.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience for the cohort which we don’t want to destroy.

“But be sensible.”