More rain will hit the Sunshine Coast over the next few hours after the region copped a soaking overnight.
Weather

130MM DRENCHING: Heavy rain slams into Coast

Ashley Carter
by
6th Feb 2020 6:45 AM
Subscriber only

THE Sunshine Coast is bracing for more heavy rain this morning after the region copped a drenching overnight, with one area recording rainfall totals of 133mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned the torrential downpour will continue this morning has heavy rainfall develops around Noosa and Double Island Point.

A flood warning has been issued for the Mary River, with the area recording 210mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Forecaster Jonty Hall said a flood watch alert was no longer inplace for the Sunshine Coast, as it was less likely the region would see as much rain as its northern neighbour.

Overnight, Doonan Creek had the highest rainfall on the Coast with 133mm recorded. Following that was Eumundi with 110mm, Tewantin with 76mm, Sippy Downs with 66mm, Sunshine Coast Airport with 63mm, Parrearra with 53mm and Sugar Bag Rd, in Caloundra, with 51mm.

"There's been some decent falls," Mr Hall said.

"The next few hours, we could get some moderately heavy falls to add on to what we've had already."

Experts say the heavy falls will move further south as the day progresses, reaching the NSW border by this evening.

Mr Hall is predicted big falls in Brisbane and the Gold Coast today.

"There's a good chance of seeing falls of up to 90mm in Brisbane, we've got some heavy falls right now which may last for an hour two," he said.   "It may ease later in the morning but pick back up in the afternoon and Southeast Queensland can expect another 12 or 18 hours of some heavier totals."

bureau of meteorology forecast rainfall scd weather sunshine coast weather wet weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

