14 new COVID cases in NSW

Another 14 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in NSW overnight with 11 of those locally acquired infections.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian revealed the new numbers during Wednesday's media address before urging people in the city's southwest to get tested.

Nine cases are linked to the Lakemba GP cluster, and another two are associated with the private health care clinic outbreak at Liverpool.

"Investigations into the source of that cluster continue," chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Three are returned travellers in hotel quarantine, and one was a case which was reclassified.

Overnight another positive case was recorded in a man from Bag. It will be included in Thursday's numbers and remains under investigation.

"As the premier said, we are in a critical phase ... it's reassuring overnight that the cases were linked to known clusters," Dr Chant said.

The premier has announced 14 new cases of COVID-19. Picture: AAP/Dan Himbrechts pool via NCA NewsWire

"Obviously overnight we are investigating a couple of other cases ... to see if they are similarly linked.

"We are still trying to unravel the source of a couple of the clusters, and for that reason we really are asking the community to come forth and get tested."

The figures come after an alert was issued on Tuesday night to Sydney residents who visited a number of major stores, including a McDonald's, Bunnings, and Woolworths after a positive case visited the businesses.

The retailers are located in Sydney's southwest, and a pop-up clinic has been rolled out at Oran Park to help people get tested.

Anyone who attended the following venues is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they develop, NSW Health said.

The state recorded 13 new cases on Tuesday with the health department rushing to find people who came into contact with a disability support worker who was one of the new infections. The person worked at three small group homes in south west Sydney.

