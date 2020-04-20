14 stories you may have missed last week
WITH novel coronavirus and the Noosa Council election result once again forefront in the news this week, here are some of the other stories you might have missed.
Police are searching for a group of five men after two cars were stolen and a number of businesses across Noosa and the Sunshine Coast were broken into. Full story here.
Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club is facing a huge clean-up bill after “little buggers” trashed the junior football fields last week. Full story here.
Jess Glasgow has revealed what he plans to do with life after politics and it sound like more television stints will be on the cards for the reality TV personality and former councillor. Full story here.
One of Noosa’s oldest service stations will close it’s doors next week, leaving long time workers without a job. Full story here.
There’s a brand new fire truck at the Noosa Fire and Rescue Station, worth $800,000 boosting the region’s firefighting and rescue capabilities. Full story here.
Speaking of, residents may have notice a bit of smoke in the air last week as authorities began hazard reduction burns for the upcoming bushfire season. Full story here.
QFES are also urging residents to use home isolation to prepare their homes and bushfire survival plan. Full story here.
After three months of repairs, a giant sink hole at Sunrise Beach has finally be filled in. Full story here.
Meanwhile on Hilton Tce, the $3m roadworks on one of Tewantin’s busiest streets is beginning to take shape. Full story here.
Roadworks have also been confirmed by the State Government for areas of Doonan and Cooroy. Full story here.
Fuel for less than $1 a litre in Noosa? Prices dropped last week catching motorists with nowhere to drive by surprise. Full story here.
An iconic Hasting Street business has teamed up with watch makers Adina Watches to create the Adina Noosa Longboard Special Edition Watch. Full story here.
Safe Technology Noosa is keen to see Noosa Council go down the path of the Byron Shire Council and seek a moratorium on the 5G roll out. Full story here.
A FERAL pest program that has removed 129 foxes threatening native wildlife in Noosa and the Sunshine Coast is about to ramp up again. Full story here.