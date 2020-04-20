14 stories you may have missed last week

MISSED: Here are 14 stories you might have missed around Noosa last week.

WITH novel coronavirus and the Noosa Council election result once again forefront in the news this week, here are some of the other stories you might have missed.

Police are searching for a group of five men after two cars were stolen and a number of businesses across Noosa and the Sunshine Coast were broken into. Full story here.

Noosa Pirates Rugby League Club is facing a huge clean-up bill after “little buggers” trashed the junior football fields last week. Full story here.

Jess Glasgow has revealed what he plans to do with life after politics and it sound like more television stints will be on the cards for the reality TV personality and former councillor. Full story here.

Jess Glasgow has revealed what life will look like after politics. Photo: Channel 10.

One of Noosa’s oldest service stations will close it’s doors next week, leaving long time workers without a job. Full story here.

CLOSURE: Liberty Fuel on Gympie Tce, Noosaville, will close it's door leaving workers jobless. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

There’s a brand new fire truck at the Noosa Fire and Rescue Station, worth $800,000 boosting the region’s firefighting and rescue capabilities. Full story here.

Speaking of, residents may have notice a bit of smoke in the air last week as authorities began hazard reduction burns for the upcoming bushfire season. Full story here.

QFES are also urging residents to use home isolation to prepare their homes and bushfire survival plan. Full story here.

After three months of repairs, a giant sink hole at Sunrise Beach has finally be filled in. Full story here.

FINAL STAGES: The last stages of repair work to a sink hole on Tingira Cres in Sunrise Beach

Meanwhile on Hilton Tce, the $3m roadworks on one of Tewantin’s busiest streets is beginning to take shape. Full story here.

IN PHOTOS: Roadworks on Tewantin's Hilton Tce are beginning to take shape. Photo: Noosa Council

Roadworks have also been confirmed by the State Government for areas of Doonan and Cooroy. Full story here.

Fuel for less than $1 a litre in Noosa? Prices dropped last week catching motorists with nowhere to drive by surprise. Full story here.

Noosa fuel prices post Easter long weekend 2020. Shell, Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville.

An iconic Hasting Street business has teamed up with watch makers Adina Watches to create the Adina Noosa Longboard Special Edition Watch. Full story here.

TIMELY PIECE: Noosa Longboards' Michael and Ash Holmes with their branded watches. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

Safe Technology Noosa is keen to see Noosa Council go down the path of the Byron Shire Council and seek a moratorium on the 5G roll out. Full story here.

A FERAL pest program that has removed 129 foxes threatening native wildlife in Noosa and the Sunshine Coast is about to ramp up again. Full story here.