Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Energex crews are investigating after 1400 homes lost power on the Coast this afternoon.
Energex crews are investigating after 1400 homes lost power on the Coast this afternoon.
Breaking

1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

Natalie Wynne
23rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More than 1400 homes and businesses across the Sunshine Coast have lost power.

According to Energex, 1422 customers in the Sunshine Coast Council area were affected by power outages with the cause unknown.

Energex had recorded 852 homes without power in Aroona, 466 in Battery Hill and another 66 in Currimundi and 38 in Dicky Beach.

An Energex spokesman told the Daily crews were out patrolling at the moment.

“There has been vague reports of trees contacting power lines, our crews are on Nicklin Way at Caloundra,” he said.

“We’re aiming to get the power back on as soon as possible.”

aroona battery hill currimundi dicky beach energex power sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two into one rebuild equals Hastings St luxury living

        Premium Content Two into one rebuild equals Hastings St luxury living

        News A couple has a plan to knock down two beach villas to rebuild one luxury apartment.

        Police identify young man who died at Coast festival

        Premium Content Police identify young man who died at Coast festival

        News French foreign national dies at Elements dance festival on Sunshine Coast

        Fury as Tourism Minister holidays while industry suffers

        Premium Content Fury as Tourism Minister holidays while industry suffers

        Politics Qld’s new Tourism Minister has been forced to return from a holiday

        Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        Premium Content Driver taken to hospital after car rollover

        News A man in his 30s is in hospital after he crashed and rolled his car on Tuesday...