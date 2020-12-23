1400 homes lose power as search starts for cause of blackout

Energex crews are investigating after 1400 homes lost power on the Coast this afternoon.

More than 1400 homes and businesses across the Sunshine Coast have lost power.

According to Energex, 1422 customers in the Sunshine Coast Council area were affected by power outages with the cause unknown.

Energex had recorded 852 homes without power in Aroona, 466 in Battery Hill and another 66 in Currimundi and 38 in Dicky Beach.

An Energex spokesman told the Daily crews were out patrolling at the moment.

“There has been vague reports of trees contacting power lines, our crews are on Nicklin Way at Caloundra,” he said.

“We’re aiming to get the power back on as soon as possible.”