Menu
Login
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba.
A crab boat has become stranded on a beach at Mudjimba. Contributed
News

14m crab boat stranded on Coast beach

Scott Sawyer
by
6th Oct 2018 10:18 AM

A CRAB boat with a fouled propeller has ended up stranded on Mudjimba Beach.

Coast Guard officers are assessing the 14.5m boat, which has started to draw a crowd.

The crew was able to get off the boat safely before it was beached.

>> RUNAWAY 'SPUNKY MUMMA' HAULED IN TO FACE DRUG CHARGES

>> MUM TAKES BABY ON A BLOOD-SPATTERED RIDE

They will have to wait until high tide this afternoon, when efforts will be made to pull the stricken vessel back out to sea.

Other boats had tried to hold it in place but could not stop it ending up a few hundred metres south of the Mudjimba boardwalk.

It's understood this afternoon's tide will be higher than this morning and provide the best chance to free the boat.

beach crabbing crab boat editors picks fishing mudjimba beach sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Pomona's habitat hero

    Pomona's habitat hero

    News Hinterland property becomes living ecosystem for hundreds of animal species

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Rainy day funding for farmers

    Rainy day funding for farmers

    News Generous cheque and book donations at Rotary Noosa Daybreak

    A splash of pink to show support

    A splash of pink to show support

    News Noosa's Paddle in Pink to help beat breast cancer

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    TN board fully backs new CEO despite critics

    News It's process, not personalities

    Local Partners