Luddy Reynolds is being remembered as a great surfer with an infectious smile.
$15k raised for surfer after tragic accident

Matty Holdsworth
5th Jan 2021 9:15 AM
Community members have pitched in to raise more than $15,000 - and counting - for beloved Coolum surfer Luddy Reynolds who died in a New Year's Day tragedy.

Mr Reynolds, 20, died after a midnight swim with mates at the Mary River near Gympie which sparked a 12-hour search.

Police divers and SES crews scoured the river in vain.

His body was found 80m from where he was last seen.

In less than 24 hours since a crowd funded campaign was launched, 113 people have come forward to donate more than $15,000 towards the funeral costs.

"On New Year's Day, 2021, we got the unimaginable, devastating news that our brother, son and mate Luddy Reynolds passed away in a tragic accident while celebrating the new year with his mates," the GoFundMe page said.

"To support the Reynolds family during this time, I would like to raise funds to contribute to the cost of laying Luddy to rest and celebrating his life.

"By giving his family one less thing to worry about, we can give them time to mourn and reflect on Luddy's life."

Follow this link to donate.

