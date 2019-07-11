15yo billionaire heiress’ ‘awful’ death

A 15-year-old heiress to two powerful British dynasties has died in a tragic accident on her family's farm.

Iris Annabel Goldsmith, the daughter of a millionaire financier Ben Goldsmith and his ex-wife, Kate Rothschild, died in a quad bike accident at the property in Somerset on Monday - leaving her parents "devastated".

Last night, the tragic teenager was described as "beautiful, charming, intelligent", The Sun reports.

A family friend told the Daily Mail: "This is the most awful accident. Iris was a complete firecracker - an absolute delight.

"Everyone in the family loved her to bits.

Heiress to a billion dollar fortune Iris Annabel Goldsmith, 15, has died in an ‘awful accident’ on her family’s farm. Picture: Facebook

"She was beautiful, charming, intelligent, wonderful company and absolutely the loveliest person you could meet.

"Ben and Kate are completely devastated. They are numbed to their core and united in their grief.

"Iris captured the charm of Ben and the sense of Bohemian charisma of Kate. All the family are rallying round Ben and Kate."

'RANGER VEHICLE'

Iris was reportedly riding with a friend in a "ranger vehicle" - an off-road buggy with a roll cage likened to a cross between a quad bike and a Jeep.

The schoolgirl had just finished her GCSEs and was starting the summer at her dad's farm when the tragedy happened.

She was studying at Wycombe Abbey, a $23,305-a-term independent girls' private boarding school in High Wycombe, Bucks and was marked as a top pupil nationally in academic results.

Last night, James Hook - principal of her old school The Harrodian in Barnes, South West London, told of his shock at her death.

Iris Annabel was the daughter of British millionaire financier Ben Goldsmith and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild. Both are from families worth billions. Picture: Photo by Indigo/Getty Images

He said: "The school community is united in its grief over the tragic and sad news of the passing of its former pupil Iris Goldsmith.

"Our thoughts, love and sympathies are with her family and friends at this awful time.

"Iris was the most wonderful, dedicated and talented pupil during her seven years at Harrodian.

"She was a kind, gentle and caring student who adored her school and her friends and was impeccably behaved.

"It is tragic that such a talented and vivacious child has been taken from us so young."

DYNASTY HEIRESS

Iris was the heiress to two of Britain's most powerful dynasties - the Goldsmith and Rothschild families, who have had great influence in the world of British politics and finance.

She was the first child of Ben and his ex-wife Kate Emma Rothschild, who are believed to have a joint fortune of more than $535 million. The two families are worth billions of dollars.

A local from Iris' quiet village told MailOnline: "Everyone in the village is devastated by this.

"I heard Iris died in a crash involving a quad bike in a field next to the farm.

"The whole village has been affected by this, as you can imagine.

"Our hearts go out to her parents and family. It's a very sensitive time."

Iris — pictured here in 2015 — died at the family’s farm on Monday. Picture: David M. Benett/Getty Images

DEVASTATING NEWS

An inquest is expected to be opened soon.

Ben, 38, and Kate, 37, have two other children: Frank, 13 and Isaac, 11.

The pair separated in 2012 and Kate started a romance with US rapper Jay Electronica.

She is now in a relationship with entrepreneur Paul Forkan.

Ben remarried catering company boss Jemima Jones two years later and they now have two young children - Eliza and Arlo.

He is the youngest child of billionaire tycoon Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest.

Ben's older brother Zac, 44, is the Tory MP for Richmond and North Kingston in London who ran for London Mayor in 2016 but lost to Sadiq Khan after securing 43 per cent of the vote.

Ben and Zac's sister is Jemima Khan, the former wife of retired cricketer and current Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

