16 'Adeles' to tackle Pomona Majestic finals

THE many faces and voices of Adele have become few.

The Majestic Theatre in Pomona recently laid down the gauntlet to budding female singers across the shire to compete in its fund-raising Adele Songster Competition, and received more than 60 willing Adele-ite alter ego entries who were each prepared to portray a famous Adele number in a bid for local stardom.

Alas, some were winners and some were also-rans in the first run-offs - and the bill has now been paired down to the last 16, who will now go forward into the grand final on November 12, and who will perform as part of the Adele Tribute Concert.

Organiser and chief theatre fund-raiser Cherry Ripe said the 16 entrants' ages range from nine to 51.

"All the finalists have something very special to offer,” she said.

"It was a very difficult choice with so many very amazing singers and performers.”

The finalists include 12-year-old Amber Woodham who has sung for more than four years with the Australian Girls Choir in Sydney, and stared singing at age seven.

Another is Cooran singer Emma Tomlinson, aged 18, who has performed in the X Factor, Jaxx and the Cracker Jack Carnival, writes her own material, and will showcase her talents in her own Emma's Opera in December.

Another contestant is one of the youngest, 11-year-old Tatum, who loves singing, acting and dancing.

The Adele Tribute Concert will take place at the theatre on Sunday, November 12 from 2pm.

Tickets are available through themajestictheatre.com.au and cost $20 adults; $15 concession; $10 under 18 and $5 for age under five. Further information at 5485 2330.