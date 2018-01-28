$1.76m Noosa hinterland road project complete

IMPROVED DRAINAGE: New culverts will make Kinmond Creek Rd more resilient to flooding.

NOOSA Council has completed a $1.76 million project to make Kinmond Creek Rd more flood resilient.

The project has also increased the load capacity of the culverts, allowing council to lift the eight-tonne load limit.

Council contractors replaced two sets of failing steel culverts, below the roadway, with nine new large concrete box culverts.

"This will improve drainage and make the road more resilient to flooding,” says project officer Jaro Bauleka.

"In the event the road is ever cut off by a major flood event, the larger size culverts will reduce the duration and severity of the flooding.”

Council completed the project within budget, and Mr Bauleka said contactors were now finishing off new line-marking.

Council has also installed new road safety signage, while Noosa & District Landcare is revegetating the area around Sandy Creek with native plants.

The project received funding from the Queensland Government, through the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme, and Noosa Council.