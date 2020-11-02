18 Coast childcare centres identified for improvement

Almost 20 childcare centres on the Sunshine Coast have been identified as centres that need quality improvement.

The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority has named 18 centres on the Sunshine Coast that are "working towards" the national quality standard.

While a "working towards" does not indicate a risk to the health, safety or wellbeing of children, it does indicate there were aspects of the service that could be improved.

Catholic Early EdCare runs four of the Coast centres given working towards ratings.

A spokesman for the education provider said Stella Maris and Unity College were assessed in April last year while Siena and Our Lady of the Rosary were assessed in September and October last year.

Unity College was given three areas where improvement was needed while the others were given two or one area on which to improve.

"All services are working through their individual quality improvement plans, which highlights the above elements that were rated as 'not met'," the spokesman said.

"Service leaders work closely with children, families and staff on their individual continuous improvement process."

He said staff had been working closely with the centres to make improvements to critical reflection, educational leader roles and what partnerships with families would look like for each service.

"Our service staff also attend professional development through yearly symposiums, leadership days and specific sessions through Queensland Children's Activities Network.

"Some of these services would be ready for the reassessment process."

Camp Australia's Baringa State Primary School Outside School Hours Care was another given a working towards rating.

A spokesman for Camp Australia said the Baringa centre was assessed in March last year and had three areas for working towards.

"The areas were critical reflection practise, educator routines and performance reviews," the spokesman said.

"There was also a need to update a toilet policy as we were using a shared space."

He said all areas of the assessment were rectified by the team within days and that the centre was awaiting reassessment.

The national quality standard is made up of seven quality areas that are important outcomes for children.

Services are assessed and rated by their regulatory authority against the standard and given a rating for each area and an overall rating based on results.

On the Coast, 180 centres have been rated in total with excellent, exceeding, meeting and working towards ratings handed out. Six centres were not rated.

A spokeswoman for the authority said the standards sets a high national benchmark for quality childcare service compliance.

"If a service is rated as working towards national quality standard, it means that the service provides safe education and care, with guidance provided in relation to one or more areas identified for quality improvement.

"A working towards rating is not a fail, and does not indicate a risk to the health, safety or wellbeing of children."

The 18 Sunshine Coast centres given "working towards" ratings.

Woombye Child Care Centre

Busy Bees Child Care Centre and Kindergarten, Noosaville

Kameruka Child Care Centre, Nambour

Paradise Kids Club, Pacific Paradise

Mooloolah After School & Vacation Care Program, Mooloolah

Our Lady Of The Rosary Primary School OSHC Caloundra

Glasshouse Mountains Early Education Centre & Preschool

Caloundra Christian College Outside School Hours Care

Bambini Early Childhood Development - Peregian Springs

Bambini Early Childhood Development Centre Meridan Plains

Siena Outside School Hours Care, Sippy Downs

Petit Early Learning Journey Caloundra

Montessori International College, Forest Glen

Unity College Outside School Hours Care, Caloundra West

Kidspace School Holiday Club Caloundra

Stella Maris Outside School Hours Care, Maroochydore

Camp Australia - Baringa State Primary School OSHC, Caloundra

Nambour Early Learning Centre

