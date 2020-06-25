$1.8 million boost for Noosa community infrastructure

Coinciding with a visit from Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Council has confirmed the list of works which are to be submitted. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Additional footpaths across the Noosa shire and much needed improvements to community facilities are locked in thanks to $1.8 million in COVID funding from the State Government.

Coinciding with a visit by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Council has confirmed the list of works which are to be submitted, as part of the State’s COVID-19 Works for Queensland package.

Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart said the funding has helped accelerate a diverse range of infrastructure work.

“We have identified more than 15 key projects that can now be delivered to benefit the wider community,” she said.

“Many of these grassroots projects were earmarked for future capital works budgets, but can now be brought forward to make a real difference to a number of our local residents.

“We are investing $450,000 to construct hundreds of metres of footpaths in Noosaville, Tewantin, Pomona, Cooroy and Sunshine Beach,” she said.

“This includes 400 metres along Eumundi-Noosa Road, 700 metres on Pacific Avenue at Sunshine Beach and the footpath on Myall Street at Cooroy.”

It will also help complete the final stages of the Noosaville Wallace Park pathway project.

Community Halls across the shire will share in $250,000 in improvement work.

An investment of $264,000 at the Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall will result in the upgrade of the amenities to make them disability compliant.

Council has allocated $250,000 to partner with the Salvation Army to provide safe, secure accommodation in Noosa for single women and those with children who need somewhere to stay due to domestic and family violence.

“This means we can help build a three-bedroom unit on council land, which will be managed by Salvation Army.” Cr Stewart said.

“It is going to be a very challenging and fiscally-responsible 2020/21 budget aimed at minimising the impact on our ratepayers,”

“So we are grateful to the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland funding that allows us to ensure we continue to provide essential services and stimulate job activity in Noosa.”

Other projects to be funded include: