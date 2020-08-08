$1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

NEW BEGINNINGS: Sunshine Beach property knocked down to make way for exciting new beach side property.

It is fast becoming the street of the rich and famous, and after a recent demolition at this affluent Noosa address, another mansion may soon be on the way.

Already home to the well publicised $18 million eco-house in the sand dunes, and Today Show host Karl Stefanovic’s coastal retreat, Seaview Tce in Sunshine Beach has been a hub of activity in recent months.

The recent demolition at 47 Seaview Tce meant the end of the road for the property purchased for $1.85 million in February 2019.

The demolition, which took a week to finish, was completed by Chevallum demolition contractors Allcoast Group.

Director Joe Macarlino, who has been in the industry for 20 years, said up to 85 per cent of a property’s material is recycled.

“Roofing, timber, bricks – we try to recycle as much as we can,” he said.

“We try to put as little into landfill as possible.”

An application for a new house to be built on the site is currently with Noosa Council.