NEW BEGINNINGS: Sunshine Beach property knocked down to make way for exciting new beach side property.
Property

$1.85m Coast beachside property demolished

Matt Collins
8th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
It is fast becoming the street of the rich and famous, and after a recent demolition at this affluent Noosa address, another mansion may soon be on the way.

Already home to the well publicised $18 million eco-house in the sand dunes, and Today Show host Karl Stefanovic’s coastal retreat, Seaview Tce in Sunshine Beach has been a hub of activity in recent months.

The mystery man behind Coast’s most expensive home

Private wave pool may sink under green concerns

The recent demolition at 47 Seaview Tce meant the end of the road for the property purchased for $1.85 million in February 2019.

The demolition, which took a week to finish, was completed by Chevallum demolition contractors Allcoast Group.

Director Joe Macarlino, who has been in the industry for 20 years, said up to 85 per cent of a property’s material is recycled.

“Roofing, timber, bricks – we try to recycle as much as we can,” he said.

“We try to put as little into landfill as possible.”

An application for a new house to be built on the site is currently with Noosa Council.

