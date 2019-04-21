Menu
An 18-year-old man fell 8m onto a rock ledge at Ben Buckler Reserve at North Bondi.
News

Man falls 8 metres down cliff

by Imogen Reid
21st Apr 2019 2:45 PM

A major rescue operation has been undertaken at Bondi overnight after a teenager fell 8 metres down a cliff face.

Officers were called to a rock platform below Ben Buckler Reserve, North Bondi Beach, about 10:50pm on Saturday where an 18-year-old man was found.

Rescue helicopter winches casualty and rescuers to the helicopter.
The Police Rescue Squad, PolAir, NSW Ambulance paramedics and the NSW Ambulance helicopter crew were involved in the rescue.

Paramedics were able to stabilise the man who suffered head and back injuries from the fall.

A major rescue operation involving PolAir was undertaken.
Specialist Ambulance Rescue crew abseil to victim after being lowered from the chopper.
Specialist Ambulance Rescue crew abseil to victim after being lowered from the chopper.

The teen was winched from the platform and airlifted to St George Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police have been informed the man was attempting to access a rock platform when he slipped and fell.

 

The teen fell from Ben Buckler reserve around 10:50pm.
