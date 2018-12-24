Menu
Login
Jockey John Marshall kissing Melbourne Cup trophy after his win on board Rogan Josh.
Jockey John Marshall kissing Melbourne Cup trophy after his win on board Rogan Josh.
Horses

Melbourne Cup winning jockey dead

by Ray Thomas
24th Dec 2018 10:11 AM

Champion jockey John Marshall lost his battle against pancreatic cancer, passing away overnight. He was 60.

Marshall is best remembered for his 1999 Melbourne Cup-winning ride on the Bart Cummings-trained Rogan Josh.

Marshall formed a formidable combination with Cummings, particularly during the 1980s when he was Sydney stable jockey for the great trainer.

Rogan Josh (c) ridden by jockey John Marshall wins the 1999 Melbourne Cup.
Rogan Josh (c) ridden by jockey John Marshall wins the 1999 Melbourne Cup.

He rode all of Cummingsâ€™s champions during that era including Beau Zam, Sky Chase and Campaign King.

Marshall was the 1987-88 Sydney jockeys premiership winner with 86 wins. This was an outstanding achievement as he won the title in an era when Sydney racing boasted an outstanding group of riders including Ron Quinton, Mick Dittman, Malcolm Johnston, Darren Beadman, Jim Cassidy, Kevin Moses, Wayne Harris and others.

Former apprentice Taylor Marshall and his Melbourne Cup winning jockey father John Marshall. Picture: Gregg Porteous
Former apprentice Taylor Marshall and his Melbourne Cup winning jockey father John Marshall. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Marshall also rode successfully for a number of years in Hong Kong before returning home and recording his career-best win on Rogan Josh in the Melbourne Cup.

His son, Taylor, is an emerging young jockey based in Queensland and rode five winners at Rosehill as an apprentice a few years ago.

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP TODAY!

death fatality

Top Stories

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    Cliffy was hooked on his Munna from heaven

    News Cliffy brought character to Noosa and was hooked on river lifestyle

    • 24th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    No price worries, petrol stable

    No price worries, petrol stable

    News Cooroy prices set to remain steady

    Busy on the beaches

    Busy on the beaches

    News Swimmers urged to take care on our beaches

    The truth behind Noosa's very own 'Easter Bride'

    The truth behind Noosa's very own 'Easter Bride'

    News Memories of a 1960s Noosa honeymoon

    Local Partners