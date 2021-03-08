$19m hot spots: The cameras catching out Qld drivers
The state's five worst camera hot spots for drivers speeding and running red lights have been revealed with an intersection at Loganholme taking out third place.
Nearly 20 million vehicles passed the fixed speed camera on the Pacific Motorway at Loganholme last year with fines issued to 16,006 drivers who failed to obey the road laws.
However, the worst place to cop a fine for speeding or red light running was at Broadbeach Waters where 28,522 infringement notices were issued for both offences at the intersection of Bermuda and Rudd streets.
More than 5.6 million cars drove through the fixed speed and red light camera at the intersection with fines amassing more than $5.98 million.
Even with signs alerting drivers to fixed speed and red light cameras, the state's second highest returning fixed camera site clocked up 19,363 fine from the intersection of Mount Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, MacKenzie, at the Gateway Motorway merge.
Drivers at Main St, Kangaroo Point, also failed to slow down and abide by the law with 15,236 fines issued after more than 6,560,611 cars drove past the fixed camera.
The mobile speed camera on the Bruce Highway at Burpengary East was the fifth highest scoring site for fines last year with 15,161 notices issued.
A police spokesman said the fixed cameras were at high-risk locations and all had signs alerting drivers to the cameras.
With the average speeding fine in Queensland $210, the total from the five camera sites was estimated at $19.8 million.
Police released the details of the five worst speeding and red light running spots in the lead up to the Easter long weekend starting on Good Friday on April 2.
There are more than 15 fixed speed camera locations across the southeast with 951,195 fines issued from the camera program in 2018-19 raking in a total of $191.6 million.
In 2017-18, the number of fines issued rose to 830,062 bringing in about $166.1 million.
That was up from the year before, in 2016-17, when 674,819 fines were issued to drivers from the camera program, drawing in $132.8 million.
There are also two point-to-point speed cameras on the Bruce Highway and 3000 mobile speed camera sites.
There are a further 21 combined red light and speed camera locations across Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
The current fine for those caught doing less than 13km/h over the speed limit is $177, which increases to $266 for drivers caught doing at least 13km/h over the limit but not more than 20km/h over.
More than 20km/h, but not more than 30km/h, will attract a $444 fine which rockets to $622
for more than 30km/h but less than 40km/h.
Those caught doing more than 40km/h over the speed limit cop a $1245 fine, eight points and a six-month suspension.
SNEAKY SPOTS WHERE MOBILE CAMERAS WERE LAST WEEK
Browns Plains: A well used red light camera is at the intersection of Wembley Rd and Browns Plains Rd at Browns Plains
Fig Tree Pocket: Speed vans centenary city bound before Fig Tree Pocket exit
Gold Coast: Bermuda and Rudd St at The Gold Coast, where there have been complaints about the speeds dropping from 70km to 60km.
Kippa Ring: Anzac Ave and Boardman Rd. The camera has recently been moved.
Margate: Macdonnell Rd
Mt Lindesay Hwy: Green Rd: RBT RDT
North Lakes: Southern Cross way north bound usual spot just after you come off the gateway.
Oxenford: new camera on freeway heading north on left before the Oxenford exit
Salisbury: Orange Grove Road towards ALDI
Westlake: Westlake Drive
Waterford West: RBT on Logan River Rd
Yarrabilba: Yarrabilba Dr: RBT
FIXED SPEED CAMERAS
Airport Link tunnel in Brisbane
Bruce Highway at Burpengary
CLEM7 Tunnel in Brisbane
Gold Coast Highway at Broadbeach
Gold Coast Highway at Southport
Legacy Way Tunnel in Brisbane
Main Street at Kangaroo Point (approaching the Story Bridge)
Nambour Connection Road at Woombye
Nicklin Way at Warana
Pacific Motorway at Gaven
Pacific Motorway at Loganholme
Pacific Motorway at Tarragindi
Sunshine Motorway at Mooloolaba (Mountain Creek)
Warrego Highway at Redwood
Warrego Highway at Muirlea (Ipswich)
POINT TO POINT SPEED CAMERAS
Bruce Highway between Johnston Road, Glass House Mountains and Caloundra Road, Landsborough.
Bruce Highway, southbound from Landsborough to Elimbah
MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS
There are 3000 mobile speed camera sites in Queensland selected using strict criteria with crash history being the primary reason.
COMBINED RED LIGHT AND SPEED CAMERAS
Brisbane area and Gold Coast 21
Beaudesert Road at the intersection with Compton Road, Calamvale
Bermuda Street at the intersection with Christine Ave, Burleigh Waters
Bermuda Street at the intersection with Rudd Street, Broadbeach Waters
Brisbane-Beenleigh Road at the intersection with Castile Crescent, Edens Landing
Clontarf-Anzac Ave Road at the intersection with Boardman Road, Kippa-Ring
Gympie Road at the intersection with Robinson Road West, Aspley
Kingston Road at the intersection with Muchow Road, Waterford West
Logan Road at the intersection with Newnham Road, Upper Mount Gravatt
Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Norman Ave, Lutwyche
Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Kedron Park Road, Kedron
Markeri Street at the intersection with Bermuda Street, Clear Island Waters
Morayfield Road at the intersection with Caboolture River Road, Morayfield
Morayfield Road at the intersection with Devereaux Drive, Morayfield
Old Cleveland Road at the intersection with Cavendish Road, Coorparoo
Old Logan Road at the intersection with Alice Street, Camira
Redland Sub Arterial Road at the intersection with Gateway Motorway, Mackenzie
Smith Street at the intersection with Kumbari Ave, Southport
Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Currumburra Road, Ashmore
Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Olsen Ave, Ashmore
Waterworks Road at the intersection with Jubilee Terrace, Ashgrove
Cairns
Mulgrave Road at the intersection with McCoombe Street, Mooroobool
Sheridan Street at the intersection with Upwards Street, Cairns North
Bruce Highway at the intersection with Coombs Street, Mt Sheridan Gladstone
Glenlyon Street at the intersection with Tank Street, Gladstone Central Gympie
Bruce Highway at the intersection with Monkland Street, Gympie
Ipswich
Ipswich-Cunningham Highway Connection Road at intersection with Cunningham Highway, Yamanto
Mackay
Bruce Highway at the intersection with Sams Road, Mount Pleasant
Rockhampton
Musgrave Street at the intersection with High Street, Berserker
Bruce Highway at the intersection with High Street, Rockhampton
Toowoomba
Bridge Street at the intersection with McDougall Street, Wilsonton (westbound)
Bridge Street at the intersection with McDougall Street, Wilsonton (eastbound)
James Street at the intersection with Mackenzie Street, Rangeville
James Street at the intersection with Neil Street, South Toowoomba
James Street at the intersection with Pechey Street, South Toowoomba
Townsville
Nathan Street at the intersection with Bergin Road, Aitkenvale
Riverway Drive at intersection with Bruce Highway off-ramp eastbound, Condon
Warwick
Cunningham Highway at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, Warwick
RED LIGHT CAMERA LOCATIONS
Intersections where there is a history of crashes because motorists are disobeying red lights.
Brisbane central
Ann Street at the intersection with George Street, Brisbane City
Ann Street at the intersection with North Quay, Brisbane City
Ann Street at the intersection with James Street, Fortitude Valley
Boundary Street at the intersection with St Pauls Terrace, Spring Hill
George Street at the intersection with Ann Street, Brisbane City
Margaret Street at the intersection with William Street, Brisbane City
Musgrave Road at the intersection with Windsor Road, Red Hill
St Pauls Terrace at the intersection with Brookes Street, Bowen Hills
Wharf Street at the intersection with Turbot Street, Spring Hill
Brisbane east
Gateway Motorway at the intersection with Old Cleveland Road, Belmont
Moreton Bay Road at the intersection with Capalaba-Cleveland Road, Capalaba
Old Cleveland Road at the intersection with Gateway Motorway, Belmont (eastbound)
Old Cleveland Road at the intersection with Gateway Motorway, Belmont (westbound)
Brisbane north
Albany Creek Road at the intersection with Gayford Street, Aspley
Beams Road at the intersection with Gympie Road, Carseldine
Grange Road at the intersection with Raymont Road, Grange
Gympie Road at the intersection with Zillmere Road, Aspley
Gympie Road at the intersection with Rode Road, Chermside
Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Albion Road, Windsor
Lutwyche Road at the intersection with Northey Street, Windsor
Newman Road at the intersection with Ellison Road, Geebung
Rose Street at the intersection with Dawson Street, Wooloowin
Sandgate Road at the intersection with Junction Road, Clayfield
Sandgate Road at the intersection with Bayview Terrace, Clayfield
Strathpine Road at the intersection with Bald Hills Road, Bald Hills
Webster Road at the intersection with Moree Street, Stafford Heights
Brisbane south
Bennetts Road at the intersection with Crown Street, Norman Park
Creek Road at the intersection with Meadowlands Road, Carina
Compton Road at the intersection with Gowan Road, Sunnybank Hills
Cordelia Street at the intersection with Melbourne Street, South Brisbane
Duke Street at the intersection with Juliette Street, Annerley
Ipswich Road at the intersection with Venner Road, Annerley
Ipswich Road at the intersection with Cornwall Street, Woolloongabba
Kessels Road at the intersection with Macgregor Street, Upper Mount Gravatt
Kessels Road at the intersection with Mains Road, Nathan (eastbound)
Kessels Road at the intersection with Mains Road, Nathan (westbound)
Leopard Street at the intersection with Stanley Street, Woolloongabba
Logan Road at the intersection with Holland Road, Holland Park West
Logan Road at the intersection with Broadwater Road, Mount Gravatt
Logan Road at the intersection with Klumpp Road, Upper Mount Gravatt
Main Street at the intersection with Vulture Street, Kangaroo Point
Mains Road at the intersection with Leadenhall Street, MacGregor
McCullough Street at the intersection with Canna Street, Sunnybank
Newnham Road at the intersection with Broadwater Road, Mount Gravatt East
Orange Grove Road at the intersection with Kessels Road, Salisbury
Stanley Street at the intersection with Leopard Street, Woolloongabba
Stanley Street East at the intersection with Lisburn Street, East Brisbane
Vulture Street at the intersection with Leopard Street, Woolloongabba
Vulture Street at the intersection with Main Street, Woolloongabba
Weller Road at the intersection with Toohey Road, Tarragindi
Wynnum Road at the intersection with Northcliffe Street, Cannon Hill
Brisbane west
Coonan Street at the intersection with Westminster Road, Indooroopilly
Moggill Road at the intersection with Cedarleigh Road, Kenmore
Oxley Road at the intersection with Cliveden Ave, Corinda
Waterworks Road at the intersection with Jubilee Terrace, Ashgrove
Bundaberg
Takalvan Street at the intersection with Bourbong Street, Bundaberg West
Takalvan Street at the intersection with Johanna Street, Kensington
Takalvan Street at the intersection with Walker Street, Millbank
Walker Street at the intersection with Takalvan Street, Bundaberg West
Cairns
Pease Street at the intersection with Hoare Street, Manoora
Sheridan Street at the intersection with James Street, Cairns North
Gold Coast
Bermuda Street at the intersection with Cottesloe Drive, Mermaid Waters
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Ada Bell Way, Southport
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Discovery Drive, Helensvale
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Government Road, Labrador
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Labrador-Carrara Road, Labrador
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Margaret Ave, Broadbeach
Gold Coast Highway at the intersection with Stewart Road, Tugun
Government Road at the intersection with Central Street, Labrador
Kumbari Ave at the intersection with Smith Street, Southport
Musgrave Street at the intersection with Coolangatta Road, Coolangatta
North Street at the intersection with Scarborough Street, Southport
Olsen Ave at the intersection with Napper Road, Arundel
Southport-Nerang Road at the intersection with Ashmore Road, Ashmore
Townson Ave at the intersection with Nineteenth Ave, Palm Beach
Turpin Road at the intersection with Central Street, Labrador
Wardoo Street at the intersection with Queen Street, Southport
Gympie
Bruce Highway at the intersection with Monkland Street, Gympie
Ipswich
Chermside Road at the intersection with Brisbane Road, East Ipswich
Limestone Street at the intersection with East Street, Ipswich
South Station Road at the intersection with Blackstone Road, Silkstone
Warwick Road at the intersection with Moffatt Street, Ipswich
Logan
Browns Plains Road at the intersection with Wembley Road, Browns Plains
Browns Plains Road at the intersection with Trulson Drive, Crestmead
Ewing Road at the intersection with Smith Road, Woodridge
Logan Road at the intersection with Gunn Street, Underwood
Rochedale Road at the intersection with Underwood Road, Rochedale South
Mackay
Bruce Highway at the intersection with Gordon Street, Mackay
Gordon Street at the intersection with Milton Street, Mackay
Shakespeare Street at the intersection with Sydney Street, Mackay
Maryborough
Alice Street at the intersection with Lennox Street, Maryborough
Ferry Street at the intersection with Alice Street, Maryborough
Saltwater Creek Road at the intersection with Woodstock Street, Maryborough
Walker Street at the intersection with Pallas Street, Maryborough
Moreton Bay
Anzac Ave at the intersection with Nathan Road, Kippa-Ring
Anzac Ave at the intersection with Victoria Ave, Redcliffe
Rockhampton
Fitzroy Street at the intersection with Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City
George Street at the intersection with Albert Street, Rockhampton City
George Street at the intersection with Fitzroy Street, Rockhampton City
Sunshine Coast
Aerodrome Road at the intersection with Maud Street, Maroochydore
Alexandra Parade at the intersection with Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland
Mooloolaba Road at the intersection with Sugar Road, Buderim
Nambour Connection Road at the intersection with Bli Bli Road, Nambour
Nicklin Way at the intersection with Beerburrum Street, Battery Hill
Nicklin Way at the intersection with Jessica Boulevard, Minyama
Nicklin Way at the intersection with Wyanda Drive, Warana
Toowoomba
Bridge Street at the intersection with Holberton Street, Newtown
James Street at the intersection with Kitchener Street, Rangeville
Tor Street at the intersection with Hursley Road, Newtown
Townsville
Charters Towers Road at the intersection with Bayswater Road, Hyde Park
Charters Towers Road at the intersection with Boundary Street, West End
Ross River Road at the intersection with Anne Street, Aitkenvale
Railway Ave at the intersection with Putt Street, Railway Estate
Ross River Road at the intersection with Gulliver Street, Mundingburra
Woolcock Street at the intersection with Kings Road, Hyde Park
Woolcock Street at the intersection with Kings Road, West End
