19yo meth addict racked up 40 charges in 6-month crime spree

A 19-year-old who was in the "midst of a drug addiction" when she went on a crime spree cried as she faced the Gympie District Court on 40 charges last week.

Chantslea Sue Curran was charged with two indictable offences, one count of supplying meth and one count of possessing a firearm, as well as 38 summary offences which included attempted fraud, ammunition possession, several driving offences, theft and more.

Crown prosecutor Katrina Overell told the court Curran's charges dated back to April last year, when she was involved in stealing a car from Tingalpa, which was found dumped at Deception Bay.

Ms Overell said the rest of Curran's offences were committed over six months between August 2019 and January this year.

The court heard Curran's friends stole six firearms from a New South Wales property and brought them back to Queensland, and after seeing a photo of Curran posing with a shotgun police charged her with possession of a firearm on August 29.

She was also charged with possessing ammunition without a permit.

On January 19 this year at Victory Heights she was charged with supplying a dangerous drug, methamphetamines, after police pulled over a car she was a passenger in.

Police found a small amount of meth on the driver, and it was revealed that Curran gave it to the driver in exchange for a lift to Jones Hill.

Curran's lawyer said she was in the midst of a meth addiction, encouraged and supplied by her older ex-boyfriend at the time of several of the offences.

She was also charged with possessing a phone used to commission the crime, as police found messages on her phone about the sale.

Defence lawyer Jacob Robson said Curran was in the midst of a meth addiction and was using it daily when she committed some of the offences.

The court heard at the time of several of the offences Curran was dating an older man who encouraged drug use and she was also associating with "experienced criminals" who elevated her criminal activity from "opportunistic" to going on crime sprees.

On one occasion three offenders broke into a house and stole a NAB platinum bank card, which was given to Curran to use to buy fuel at a Pomona service station, the court heard.

The card declined and Curran and her co-accused drove off without paying; she was charged with theft and attempted fraud for using the card.

Curran was charged with unlawful use of a car without the owner's consent on several occasions; on August 26 at Gympie, again on September 7 at College View, and twice on unknown dates between August 26 and September 1 in Gympie.

CCTV footage also provided evidence for police to charge Curran with 15 driving offences over two days; between August 26 to 27, Curran was charged with five counts of driving without a licence and having never owned a licence at the time, five counts of driving an unregistered car, and five counts of driving an uninsured car.

Her list of charges also included one count of possessing a category A weapon, several breaches of bail and probation conditions and failure to appear in court.

Judge Gary Long said that Curran's age, and her efforts to gain employment and complete courses while in custody showed she had a promising prospect of rehabilitation.

Judge Long sentenced Curran to six months in prison, with her 176 days in custody to be considered time served. She was also placed on 18 months probation, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Curran will be released this week and will move in with family at Gympie.