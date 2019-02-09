20 arrested as police seize drugs headed for South Burnett

POLICE have arrested twenty people during the drug operation targeting the trafficking of ice into Murgon, Cherbourg and other South Burnett areas.

Phase two of drug operation code-named Operation Quebec Oklahoma saw police execute 20 search warrants resulting in 20 people charged with 36 offences.

Including three people charged with possessing dangerous drugs, two with weapons offences and one person charged with producing dangerous drugs.

Police seized three rifles, methyl-amphetamine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and utensils.

Weapons seized during drug operation code-named Operation Quebec Oklahoma. QPS

Drugs seized during drug operation code-named Operation Quebec Oklahoma. QPS

Detective Inspector Mat Kelly, was confident they have severed the current distribution channel of methyl-amphetamine into Murgon and Cherbourg and disrupted the supply into other parts of the South Burnett.

"We remain committed to removing ice and other dangerous drugs from our communities and although we've finalised this operation our efforts will continue to detect and disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs in the south west." he said.

Operation Quebec Oklahoma was a complex and lengthy operation spanning 13-months and utilised police resources from the across the South West and Moreton policing districts as well as specialist commands from Brisbane.

During the lead-up phase of the operation, between January 2018 and early January 2019, police arrested 117 people on 253 charges and seized approximately $21,500 worth of methyl-amphetamine.

The closure of phase one of Operation Quebec Oklahoma occurred on January 21 and 22 and saw 15 search warrants executed across the Burnett district resulting in 20 people charged with 491 offences.

Significant quantities of methylamphetamine and cannabis were seized by police.