Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Police are investigating a brawl at Mullumbimby.
Crime

20 men involved in violent brawl

9th Mar 2020 6:24 AM

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police. 

More Stories

Show More
brawl crime editors picks northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What I learnt as the only man at a sold out women's event

        premium_icon What I learnt as the only man at a sold out women's event

        Opinion I got to the entrance of the sold-out women’s only event, and I was hit hard.

        REVEALED: 22 of Noosa’s most inspirational women

        premium_icon REVEALED: 22 of Noosa’s most inspirational women

        News From sporting stars to animal carers, fire fighters to survivors of domestic...

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Qld

        Health Coronavirus Queensland: Brisbane ICU doctor warns of ‘viral tornado’

        A hell of a way to serve your country ... our PTSD vets

        premium_icon A hell of a way to serve your country ... our PTSD vets

        News Wellness forum in Noosa for traumatised vets and first responders.