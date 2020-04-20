20 of 2020’s biggest yarns you may have missed

From a pig slaughter, a wild Snapchat brawl and scary COVID outbreaks, the Sunshine Coast Daily has taken a look at some of the biggest stories you may have missed or forgotten happened in 2020.

Here are 20 yarns that stood out in 2020.

1. SNAPCHAT SLASHING

A war of words which erupted on social media sparked a violent teenage brawl at Kawana Shoppingworld which ended in a girl’s throat being slashed by a box cutter.

A 18-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were fighting near the centre’s food court and the girl who intervened was injured.

A 16-year-old girl was cut from ear to chin with a box cutter during a brawl at Kawana Shoppingworld.

Police described her injuries as gruesome.

The offender fled the scene and was tracked down by authorities days later.

2. HOLY GUACAMOLE

A student was fined $533 for throwing an avocado seed into bushland at Beerwah in May.

Trimayne Meader, 26, was a passenger in a car driving along Steve Irwin Way when she wound down her window and threw the skin and seed of an avocado.

A police officer saw her throw it and handed her the fine.

Trimayne Meader was fined more than $500 for throwing an avocado seed out the window.

3. EASTER CHAOS

Two boys, aged 12 and 14, smashed into a policeman and rammed vehicles in a high-speed car chase from the Sunshine Coast hinterland to the beach on Good Friday.

Police reportedly spotted a white stolen ute in Mooloolah Valley, but it sped off when officers tried to intercept it.

A source told the Daily Queensland Police officers and detectives deployed stingers when the stolen ute reached Kawana Way, but the vehicle had driven over a ditch to avoid them.

4. $12K EUMUNDI PARTY

Nine people were busted at an illegal party in Eumundi in April and each fined for flouting strict social-distancing laws.

The penalties carried a hefty $1334 fine. It came days after five youths were charged for a combined $6500 for a similar offence.

5. BRISVEGAS VIEW

One silver lining of the COVID-19 was less pollution from the lockdowns.

An eagle-eyed photographer caught a rare glimpse of the Brisbane CBD from the top of the Glass House Mountains in April.

The easing of pollution made the Brisbane CBD skyline visible from the Sunshine Coast hinterland during the coronavirus shutdown. Picture: CADE Media

6. STREET CHASE

Suburban Maroochydore residents holed up during the pandemic were given some entertainment as a high-speed police chase unfolded in April.

Police were filmed in pursuit of a stolen car along Aerodrome Rd which was described by residents as “crazy”.

Police pursuit, Maroochydore: Video: Rohan Saunders

7. GIANT SINK HOLE

Tingira Crescent at Sunrise Beach collapsed to create a massive sink hole following a huge downpour in February which burst a water main.

It took more than two months to fix.

Noosa Council and Unitywater engineers inspect the damage after Tingira Crescent, Sunrise Beach collapsed for a second time causing extensive damage.

8. PIG SLAUGHTERED

An animal rescuer was left distraught after her pet pig was stabbed in the heart and killed while in his “safe spot”.

Kirby Woods said an alleged trespasser had fatally injured her three-year-old rescue pig Freddie beside the shed he called home on her Glass House Mountains property.

Freddie the pig was found with a fatal stab wound to his chest on a Glass House Mountains animal rescue property. Freddie is pictured with a visitor to Kirby's Calf Rescue.

9. WEIR’S SURF SHOP CLOSES

After many years on Memorial Ave, Maroochydore, Bryan Weir’s iconic surf shop saddened long-time residents with its closure.

The property was owned by the Weir family for five generations and was where Mr Weir and his siblings Anne, Peter and David were brought up by parents Norm and Dorothy.

10. TEENAGE SCARE

Two teenage girls sparked a major biosecurity scare when they were caught in breach of COVID-19 rules at a Noosa shopping centre.

Two teenage girls arrested at Noosa Civic Shopping Centre over possible COVID-19 breaches. Picture: Nine News

While the teens, aged 15 and 16, returned negative tests, it sent shockwaves through the community in August.

11. GINGER FACTORY SALE

The iconic Ginger Factory, and associated brands, was sold for $13 million to one of the most respected families in the Queensland food business.

Buderim Group Limited announced in October it completed the sale of its ginger and tourism business assets to Buderim Foods Pty Ltd, owned by Tom Himstedt.

The deal includes all of the company’s ginger-related brands, the iconic tourist attraction the Ginger Factory at Yandina, as well as the Ginger Head Quarters.

12. FREAK TRUCK CRASH SURVIVAL

An animal-rights activist survived a horror truck crash in June.

Anthony Walsgott only remembers the wheels of the cement mixer going over his head.

He was in a coma for four days after the crash along Howard Lane and Landsborough Maleny Rd but somehow lived to tell the tale.

Anthony Walsgott on the road to recovery after a horror truck crash. Picture: Patrick Woods

“When I woke from my coma, I had this image in my mind of going under the wheels of the cement truck,” Mr Walsgott said.

13. COVID-19 EXPOSURE

A public health alert was issued after a person who tested positive to coronavirus visited three popular Noosa venues during the height of the pandemic.

The person went to Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Sum Yung Guys and Land and Sea Brewery which sparked a major security scare.

Up to 80 wedding guests were at the surf club for a function.

14. MOFFAT BEACH BURNOUT

High school formal celebrations turned sour at Moffat Beach after an out-of-control car crashed into a popular brewery, injuring two people.

Wisam El Haouli, 44, faced Caloundra Magistrates Court in December charged with one count of dangerous driving after the incident on November 18.

The Glenview man and two passengers, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were not physically injured in the crash.

Vision of the footage went viral on social media.

Two customers of Moffat Beach Brewing Co, a man in his 50s and his wife, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

15. PRISON MURDER

In May a prisoner was charged with murder over the death of another inmate at the Woodford Correctional Centre.

In a police statement, a 25-year-old prisoner had been served a notice to appear for murder after a 37-year-old male inmate was found dead in a prison laundry.

16. GROMMENTS HAILED AS HEROES

A Buderim teenager and his French cousin were hailed as heroes in January, saving six people from “certain death” who were swept more than 100m offshore at Coolum.

Karter Pinder, 15 and his cousin Dane Pinder, 19 rescued a group of swimmers at Coolum.

Dane and Karter Pinder were in the “right place at the right time” when they made a snap decision to head to Second Bay after disappointing small waves at Noosa.

Had they headed to Kawana as originally planned, the six swimmers would have likely perished.

17. AURA’S PLATE ID

A hi-tech first line of defence was installed at a developing Coast community in June to deter and help solve crime.

Stockland, in partnership with the Queensland Police Service, installed a state-of-the-art number plate recognition system at the entry to its Aura estate at Caloundra South.

Set to be home to 50,000 new residents, the system flags and monitors vehicles of interest as they travel in and out of the estate.

18. QANTAS BID FOR COAST

A major play to relocate national carrier Qantas to the Sunshine Coast is underway.

Sunshine Coast Airport was understood to be in the midst of a bid to bring Qantas operations to the region, with the major airline conducting an expression of interest process to review the present location of its operations.

The review is focused mainly on non-aviation operations which included Qantas’ 49,000 sqm head office in Sydney and Jetstar head office in Melbourne.

19. BIRD BRAINED BUSHFIRE

A bird that flew into a powerline sparked a major bushfire at Bells Creek which required water bombing and excavator efforts to contain for several hours.

A combined response from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Rural Fire Brigade and Shadforth Civil Contractors played a role in containing the November 24 blaze.

Queensland Rural Fire Service area training support officer Ken Stockton said a bird was to blame for the blaze.

Not once in his 25-year career had he witnessed such a thing.

20. ARTERIAL FAST-TRACKED

Shovels will hit the ground in coming weeks on an extension of Bells Creek Arterial Rd from Baringa to the Bruce Highway with $35 million in State Government funding locked in.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in September the road would unlock $300 million of investment in the region as part of the Caloundra South development and support more than 850 jobs.

Mr Bailey said work would start on the extension by October and help connect families and tradies with the Bruce Highway at Roys Rd.