$20 scratchie delivers a cool million

ONE Brisbane hubby is surely in the good books for a long time to come after a visit to Noosa.

The husband bought a scratchie ticket for his wife at The Lucky Charm newsagency in Noosa Civic Shopping Centre recently.

And his wife was "astounded” when she scratched the ticket a couple of days later - and it delivered a cool $1 million into their lives.

"I had no idea you could win a million dollars on a ticket,” she said.

"My husband gave it to me but I didn't bother scratching it until a day or two later.”

The husband said he had bought the winning ticket for his wife while visiting family here.

"I went into the newsagency and I'm standing in the queue and I saw the ticket there and I thought I would buy her a $20 one,” he said.

"A million dollars is a serious bit of money.”

Lucky Charm owner Cris Muggeridge said he couldn't believe his outlet sold such a massive Instant Scratch-Its prize.

"I couldn't believe a million dollars was just sitting in our cabinet waiting to be scratched,” he said.

"It was fantastic to discover we'd sold such a big prize and even better to celebrate with our winner when she came into our store to thank us.”

In 2018, 155 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners collectively took home more than $14.26m.

Alan Lander