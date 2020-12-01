20 under 20: Coast’s most inspiring young leaders

Emma Tomlinson, Savannah Fretwell, Jayda Glazebrook, Shadeau Brain, Paris Ramsay and Rylee Burgess are among 20 of the Coast's most inspiring future leaders under 20.

It is hard to imagine what the future will look like with our next generation at the helm.

The Daily searched for the region's next business leaders, environmental crusaders and philanthropists as well as up-and-coming sport and entertainment stars.

Here are 20 of the Sunshine Coast's most inspiring future leaders under 20.

1. Emma Tomlinson, 20

The talented Emma Tomlinson is destined for a big career in the performing arts.

Singer, musician and actor Emma Tomlinson is destined for a big career in the performing arts industry having already worked alongside the likes of jazz musician James Morrison and singer Kate Miller-Heidke.

Which is good, because she proudly boasts "there is no Plan B".

2. Jameson Harvey, 17

Jameson Harvey wants to close the gap in STEM education in schools by providing extra-curricular training sessions that are affordable and accessible.

Royal Robotics founder Jameson Harvey believes there is a cog missing in what our schools are teaching students.

So he did something about it.

3. Karl and Justin Holland, 17

Karl and Justin Holland are dedicated to solving the global decline in honey bee populations by placing beehives on acreage properties, which gives mutual benefits to the beekeeper and the landowner.

Coast twins Karl and Justin Holland are passionate about supporting the honey bee.

Thankfully, the Coast community was passionate about supporting them as well.

4. Rylee Burgess, 17

Rylee Burgess has an idea to recycle plastic into reusable fabric, and ultimately into clothing, as part of the Generation Innovation Challenge. Picture: Patrick Woods

Bli Bli teen Rylee Burgess is turning rubbish into fashion.

His innovative idea to recycle plastic into reusable fabric led him to being recognised as a finalist in the Generation Innovation Challenge.

5. Zariah Lamont, 20

Zariah Lamont wins the 2019 Generation Innovation Challenge.

Young entrepreneur Zariah Lamont has found a balance between succeeding in business and making a difference to young girls' lives.

The Bli Bli model's business strives to address low self-belief and body-image related issues among young girls.

6. Bella Henderson, 14

Bella Henderson has her own business called Squishii Cat.

Whoever said having fun doesn't pay never met Bella Henderson.

The 14-year-old has been selling her slimy creations on her website and at various markets on the Coast to regular customers.

7. Samara Welbourne, 19

Miss World Australia entrant Samara Welbourne.

She wrote a book at 12 and started her own business at 14.

It seems whatever this former Miss World Australia finalist touches turns to gold.

8. Paris Ramsay, 17

Buderim local, Paris Ramsay, founder and owner of cocolou.life was announced Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

While some 15-year-olds are playing computer games, Paris Ramsay is playing business entrepreneur.

The Buderim teenager is the founder and owner of online jewellery venture cocolou.life and was the 2018 Young Entrepreneur of the Year, at the Entrepreneurial Business School Annual Forum.

9. Tighe Morris, 13

Teenager Tighe Morris, with father Steve, hit an epic 223 during a senior Division 7 clash against Caboolture.

At just 13 Tighe Morris has managed to secure a rare and remarkable feat sure to arouse plenty of envy among many a seasoned Sunshine Coast cricketer.

The USC talent belted his way to 223 not out on the weekend during a Division 7 clash against Caboolture.

10. Ryley Diamond, 14 and Jarvis Barrett, 14

Riley Diamond with the local neighbourhood kids who love their treehouse. Picture: Lisa Diamond

Two forward-thinking teenagers went door knocking to petition against Noosa Council not to tear down their Peregian Beach treehouse they built at Peregian Beach park.

Ryley Diamond, 14, and his best mate Jarvis Barrett doorknocked their neighbours and received 58 signatures in support.

Fortunately one of the signatures was from a local barrister.

11. Belinda Walton, 17

Originally known as Belinda Walton, Bella Strong, 17, has released her debut single Fall.

Coast teen singer-songwriter Belinda Walton is determined to succeed in the high-pressure, cutthroat music industry.

The 17-year-old has launched herself into full-time music and is Coast production and development company Black Rock Productions' first international artist.

12. Jayda Glazebrook, 17

Coast boxer Jayda Glazebrook believes if it wasn't for boxing she would not have survived her battle with anorexia.

These days she comes bounding out of her corner, gloves raised to make sure she protects herself - but for Coast boxer Jayda Glazebrook protecting herself wasn't always so important.

13. Kaylee McKeown, 19

Olympic swimmer Kaylee McKeown poses for a photo to support the Olympic bid, Noosa. Picture: Liam Kidston.

She has broken the Australian and Australian All-Comers 100m backstroke records, but Sunshine Coast swimmer Kaylee McKeown says she's trying to remain "level-headed".

McKeown has placed herself well to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

14. Ruby Orchard, 15

Scorchers player Ruby Orchard got 6-21 with the ball.

At just 15, Ruby Orchard is bowling herself into the record books.

She snared an epic six wickets for just 21 runs earlier this year in the state's premier Katherine Raymont Shield competition.

15. Dakota Brown, 20

Young Coast award-winning writer Dakota Brown has a big future in creative writing.

It took just two hours for Coast writer Dakota Brown, 20, to complete her award-winning 900-word piece titled Lungs on Fire.

It was an emotional experience for Dakota whose family endured such heartache during the 2018 Peregian fires.

16. Josh Van Roon, 19

Noosa teen surfer Josh Van Roon saved two tourists from drowning, but he claims it was just "luck".

Noosa surfer Josh Van Roon, 19, became an instant hero when he saved a tourist couple from drowning on a Coast beach.

But the knight in a shining wetsuit shrugged off his heroics, claiming it was just "luck" that he was in the right place at the right time.

17. Shadeau Brain, 16

16-year-old Shadeau Brain already playing senior footy for the Noosa Tigers, and carving up. Picture: Patrick Woods

Meet Shadeau Brain, the 16-year-old cub of the Noosa Tigers playing years above his age group. Remember the name.

The 11th of 13 children, Brain the tall, strapping teen sensation has been plucked out of the under-16s team and thrust into the Tigers' senior team.

18. Patrick McAneney, 14

Patrick McAneney on the rugby field.

Despite four open heart surgeries, rugby-loving teenager Patrick McAneney is only happy when he is on the field.

Doctors have told Patrick they would prefer he took a sidestep from the high-adrenaline sport.

But the Noosa Dolphins Rugby Union Club says the inspirational teenager's role is just as important as any other.

19. Savannah Fretwell, 17

Double lung transplant recipient Savannah Fretwell, 17, who is studying to be a veterinary nurse. Photo: Lachie Millard

Savannah Fretwell is the perfect definition of bravery.

For about two years leading into her double lung transplant, the Mudjimba teen required admission to hospital every six to eight weeks, often for a fortnight or more at a time.

Despite her health woes, Savannah has always had her life planned out: "I want to have kids, I want to travel, I want to live in Canada, I'm going to work with animals".

20. Lily Kerley, 19

Lily Kerley is among a group of young Queenslanders that are challenging billionaire Clive Palmer's Waratah Coal over infringement of human rights.

Youth Verdict member Lily Kerley said she had always been passionate about climate change action, but it wasn't until the devastating bushfires affected her family home in Peregian in 2018 that the fight became personal.

She is among a group of young activists that made history by legally challenging a major coal mine on the grounds it impacts their human rights.