20 years of stats reveal drugs, rape, DV crime on the rise

ALARMING: Drug offences have almost tripled in Noosa in the past 20 years. Kelly Butterworth

STATISTICS released by Noosa police reveal violations of domestic violence orders, drug offences and sexual assault are some of the serious crimes to have increased significantly in the region the last 20 years.

While crime as a whole has decreased, drug offences have more than doubled and the number of rape and sexual assault incidents is rising.

Noosa Heads officer-in- charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll presented the 20-year crime trends to Noosa Council and Neighbourhood Watch last month, disclosing information from the financial years of 1996-97 to 2016-17.

Drug offences almost tripled from 201 cases in 1997-98 to 588 cases in 2015-16, decreasing to 493 in the latest financial year.

Reports of breaches of domestic violence orders in Noosa are at a 10-year high, with cases doubling from 42 incidents in 2005-06 to 103 cases in 2016-17.

There were three reported incidents of rape and attempted rape in 1997-98, peaking in 2013 with 13 counts, shifting down to five counts in 2016-17.

Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said the number of sexual offences spiked this year due to one person repeatedly offending, with 39offences last year jumping to 76 this year.

"A large spike in reported sexual offences in 2017... is primarily due to one offender on multiple counts,” Sgt Carroll said.

Trespassing and vagrancy is another offence that has substantially increased, with four reported counts in 1997-98, peaking at 34 cases in 2015-16 and dipping to 22 cases in 2016-17.

Offences of attempted murder or driving causing death peaked in 1997 with five cases, falling to one case in 2017.

Unlawful entry has decreased from about 800 incidents in 2001-02 to 129 in 2016-17.

Noosa's crime rates as a whole remain lower than the state average and follow the trend of steady decrease.

"We will continue presenting this to any interested parties across our region, including retirees and aged care, to try and assuage people's concern that crime is increasing,” Sgt Carroll said.

"Overall, I think our reported crime (rate) is going very well.”