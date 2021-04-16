Menu
Up to 200 jobs are in the pipeline with a mothballed Queensland mine set to take on a second life after a Brisbane-based joint venture.
Business

200 jobs as mine takes on new life

by Anthony Marx
16th Apr 2021 9:23 AM
New life will be breathed in to a mothballed coal mine in the Bowen Basin starting in July, creating up to 200 new jobs.

A joint venture of two Brisbane companies, Stanmore Coal and Matt Latimore's coal trading outfit M Resources, announced Thursday that it had acquired the Millennium and Mavis Downs mine from Peabody Energy Australia.

The JV, trading as Metres, will shell out $1.25m in cash, as well as up to $1.25m in royalties. So-called "super royalties'' may also be paid for up to five years if hard coking coal prices rise above a certain threshold.

Peabody will pick up about half the $25.7m cost of rehabilitating the site.

 

Originally published as 200 jobs as Qld mine takes on new life

bowen basin jobs mining

