Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Thousands of people will soon be able to attend sporting matches at Queensland from this weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston
Thousands of people will soon be able to attend sporting matches at Queensland from this weekend. Picture: Liam Kidston
Sport

2000 fans allowed at stadiums from weekend

Domanii Cameron
by
17th Jun 2020 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UP TO 2000 fans will be allowed in Queensland stadiums from this Saturday.

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles told parliament this morning that some of the sporting codes had requested this number - 2000 - as a trial.

"That number might not be reached but it is an acknowledgment of how well the codes and the fans have done their part in controlling the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"Like a great game of football, we have to ensure our defences. But we also have to make our breaks when we can.

"Queensland has earned this small step back to normal."

The new case of COVID-19 is a woman who is in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast.

Mr Miles said it was likely she contracted the virus overseas.

There have now been 1066 cases in Queensland, with five currently active.

Mr Miles said Queensland was in an enviable position.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to expand Noosa’s fire trails before next bushfire season

        premium_icon Plan to expand Noosa’s fire trails before next bushfire...

        News Three extra burns and new fire trails are ‘a high priority’.

        STOP MISBEHAVING: Young ‘river rats’ warned

        premium_icon STOP MISBEHAVING: Young ‘river rats’ warned

        News Read more about the plan to keep Noosa’s waterways safer during the school...

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News Qld will fight case to force border reopening

        Four injured in multi-car crash on major road

        premium_icon Four injured in multi-car crash on major road

        Breaking Four assessed after multi-vehicle crash on Doonan road