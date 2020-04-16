2000 jobs lost on Noosa’s Hastings St

HUGE JOB LOSS: Window shopping on a desolate Hastings street in Noosa on Good Friday 2020, which would normally be teeming with thousands of Easter Holiday Makers. Photo Lachie Millard

EASTER holidays on Noosa’s Hastings St are renowned for high end shopping, great restaurants and relaxing days on the pristine beaches.

But this year, it will be remembered for more sombre reasons.

Social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 virus has decimated businesses and tourism all over the world, and Noosa has felt the impact as hard as anyone.

President of Hastings St Association Emma Hull said the recent Easter holidays would normally be one of their busiest periods of the year.

“There were over 2000 jobs across all sectors that would have been necessary to operate Hastings St during the Easter weekend that have been lost,” she said.

“That is the reality of what we are dealing with.”

“That does not take into account the flow on to contractors that were engaged.

“I am not using any of mine at the moment.”

Despite these unprecedented challenges, Ms Hull is confident Hastings St is on the front foot and ready to succeed when the restrictions are relaxed.

“We are doing everything we can during this time to support our members and those businesses who are maintaining a presence,” she said.

“Our focus is maintaining the street to a consistent high standard, so when business can resume, Hastings Street is at its very best.”