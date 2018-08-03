2018 Open Studios event starting soon

NOOSA Open Studios provides locals and visitors to Noosa with the unique chance to visit artists in their private studios over 10 days in August.

This is an annual free event, running from August 17-26.

Building on the success of the past two years, in 2018 the event will have more than 70 artists participating and will run over 10 days. The first weekend will feature studios on the coast, while the second weekend will see artists in the hinterland open their studios.

Local galleries are also part of the event, with exhibitions featuring the work of many of the artists being held at Noosa Regional Gallery, Old Pomona Railway Gallery and Noosa Arts and Crafts Association in Wallace House.

Visitors to the studios will see a whole range of art, from drawings to paintings to ceramic art and sculptures, as well as glass art, textile art and installation art. It is a great way to get out and about and see more of our local talent and the hidden parts of Noosa.

Art workshops are also being held throughout the event, providing visitors with many opportunities to participate, whether by viewing art, buying it or making it themselves. All of it is a celebration of our artists and visual arts across Noosa. This is a creative community event, produced by artists for artists.

It is supported by grants from Tourism Noosa and Noosa Council.

To find more information about Noosa Open Studios and learn about the artists, go to www.noosaopenstudios.com.au. Printed studio guides, with details of artists' studio locations and opening times are available now from Wallace House, The Butter Factory, Old Pomona Railway Gallery, Tourism Noosa and Noosa Regional Gallery. A downloadable version is also available on the website.