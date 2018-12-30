2018 was one year to remember

Tuesday, January 16:

NOOSA Council, police and Hastings Street Association jointly applied for funding to replace 12 CCTV cameras, along with two new ones at the bus interchange, and registration plate recognition technology, together worth more than $150,000.

Friday, February 9:

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has installed an electric vehicle charging station at Cooroy rail station as part of "the world's longest electric vehicle superhighway in a single state”, which stretches from the Gold Coast to Cairns, and west from Brisbane to Toowoomba.

February 2018.

Tuesday, March 6:

UP TO 42 per cent of properties in one Noosa street were being let out through Airbnb and similar services, with owners reaping the tourism benefits but not contributing to the region's tourism levy, a Noosa Council study has found.

March 2018

Tuesday, April 3:

RESIDENTS were outraged when they heard dozens of 4WDs had mounted sand dunes at Teewah Beach due to their owners miscalculating tides and fearing being washed away. Social media went viral with photos showing vehicles parked on turtle egg nesting areas of the beach.

April 2018

Friday, May 22:

NOOSA'S revered Food and Wine Festival would take place at Lions Park in 2018, instead of Noosa Woods on May 19-20, it was announced. Featuring cooking demonstrations by local celebrity chefs.

Friday, June 29:

NOOSA Council announces a 2.4 per cent rate increase, thus ensuring Noosa ratepayers on the minimum average rate will be paying less than their Sunshine Coast Council counterparts (3.5 per cent rise).

June 2019

Tuesday, July 3:

A MASSIVE 2400ha of Yurol and Ringtail Creek state forest land is to be converted to national park, in what is the biggest transaction of its kind in Noosa Shire's history. It will create a fully connective wildlife corridor across the region.

July 2018

Friday, August 17:

THE biggest capital works program in Noosa Council's history, at $29 million, was announced. The program would include big ticket items like the Park Rd boardwalk upgrade at Noosa Heads and the refurbishment of the shire's main library in Noosaville.

August 2018

Tuesday, September 11:

A UNIVERSITY of Queensland professor, carrying out an economic and business survey in Noosa, reported the area as being "one of a kind”, and Noosa's National Park as anecdotally being the "best park in the world”.

September 2018

Tuesday, October 23:

NOOSA Council will trial a longer free bus service through the Christmas holiday peak tourist season, along with a ride share for local workers, and smart roadside video screens will inform motorists of parking availabilities.

October 2018

Tuesday, November 20:

THE Hastings Street Association's president and vice-president were at odds over plans to hold a New Year's Eve street party on Main Beach which could see a number of precious car park spaces at Noosa Woods and nearby locations closed to tourists for up to five peak-season days.

November 2018

Tuesday, December 11:

NOOSA'S property market defied downward trends in southern states, and new Real Estate Institute of Queensland figures showed it was the best-performing region in the state, with annual median house prices jumping 8.7 per cent to $715,000.