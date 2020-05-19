2020 Noosa Country Show postponed

The 111th Noosa Country Show on September 11 and 12 has been postponed and could be placed by a one-day special event “later in the year”, according to Noosa Show Society president Charlie Pattison.

“Unlike many other show societies, we own our showgrounds and this gives us the flexibility to reschedule,” he said.

“So when the situation resolves, our aim is to hold a scaled-down one-day show towards the end of the year.

“We envisage this to be a donation-on-entry event; a coming together for the community after navigating this difficult time.”

The Noosa Show Day public holiday on Friday, September 11 will remain a public holiday in the Noosa Shire.

Most Queensland shows, including Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Fraser Coast and the Ekka, have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Mr Pattison said the difficult decision to cancel was made after discussions with members, the Queensland Ag Shows Society and Noosa Council.

“A great deal of organisation and planning goes into running our show and in the current challenging economic climate, growing unemployment and social distancing as a result of COVID-19, we determined that it was in the best interests of our community to delay our plans.

“Since the first agricultural show was held in Tasmania in 1822, they have become an important part of country life in Australia.

“Regardless of whether they are large city shows like Brisbane’s Ekka or smaller community events like our own Noosa Country Show, they are events that bring communities together.”

Mr Pattison said further announcements would be made “in coming months”.