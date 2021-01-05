2021 fashion trends: Sharp shoulders, bright totes

Sharp shoulders

Think 1980s power-dressing with a space-age twist. While Balmain - which has always favoured pointy shoulders - and Balenciaga have showcased some fierce AF jackets, oversized boyfriend blazers with shoulder pads will also be a hit, especially in this year's colours of charcoal, powder blue, and neutrals. A cinched-in waist will accentuate and elongate the legs.

Face masks

Unfortunately, masks are here to stay for the foreseeable future. While sleek black masks have been a staple on the runways, fashion powerhouses including Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Prada have pivoted in the past 12 months to include them in their collections. When it comes to masks, anything goes really, as long as you are protecting yourself and your fellow countrymen and women.

'Tea' dresses

Yes, a bit of femininity at last! Whimsical pouffe-sleeved, slim-fitted billowy dresses with patterns that wouldn't go amiss on a china teacup are the romance we all need in our lives right now. Valentino, Coach, Isabel Marant, Alessandra Rich and Rodarte have some stunning frocks in a variety of styles, lengths and colours, from Crayola red to pastel prints.

Checkerboard print

The Queen's Gambit was one of 2020's most-watched Netflix shows, lauded for its stunning couture and cinematograph - but the chessboard has inspired a whole range of outfits. Forget boring monochrome, checkerboard prints and patterns will be everywhere and in a multitude of colours. They say "blue and green should never be seen", but after the year we've just had, the rules don't apply in 2021. Checkmate? Yes, mate.

Baggy jeans

The 1990s called - they want their jeans back! Remembering these the first time round, they were paired with paisley shirts and Rimmel's Heather Shimmer lipstick - but the 2021 version isn't as … 'baggy'. Whether it's high-waisted, boyish, boot cut or flared, baggy jeans are going to be BIG news this year, with Chloe, Paco Rabanne and Balenciaga showcasing them. This year, stone-wash and light denim will take a front seat compared to their darker counterpart. Long denim skirts are also back en vogue too.

Yellow bags

Canary? Marigold? Buttercup? Mustard? We're talking serious sunshine hues when it comes to handbags, with everything from shimmering slinky lemon clutches to sunflower totes. Hell, we all deserve a bit of sunshine, so invest well!

