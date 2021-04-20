$20K donations fly in for Twinnies seabird rescues

The Twinnies working on an injured pelican at their Lansborough seabird rescue centre.

The Twinnies working on an injured pelican at their Lansborough seabird rescue centre.

A determination for saving seabirds bred amazingly into Sunshine Beach identical twins Bridgette and Paula Powers is so strong it overpowered even legendary Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s “wow” factor when the wildlife rescuing paths once crossed.

Arguably Australia’s greatest wildlife export, the late Australia Zoo celebrity had to play second fiddle when he backed up the “Twinnies” rescue efforts of a green sea turtle.

“When he (Irwin) came in we didn’t click who he was at first,” Bridgette said.

The Twinnies are greeted by the late Croc Hunter Steve irwin while on one of their many call outs.

“Eventually we realised who he was, but you know what, we were more worried about the turtle.

“We love Steve and his dad (Bob).”

The Twinnies, 47, gained national media coverage on Monday night for their 21 years of selfless rescue efforts.

ABC’s Australian Story episode resulted in waves of social media support.

Bridgette said their motivation for doing Australian Story was to raise awareness of looking after sick and injured seabirds.

She and her sister have been heartened by the public response.

“We were amazed seeing all of the beautiful comments, they said it was a heartwarming story,” she said.

“Our biggest challenge is we hope that we can secure the property we are on for the birds.

“When you see a botulism (poisoned) pelican and then you see him standing after about eight weeks in care, then seeing him get his strength back and then putting him in the pet pack and releasing them – it’s a beautiful feeling.”

The Twinnies’ long list of outgoings include $500 a week in rent on their seabird rescue and rehabilitation centre on top of food for their patients and medication.

Looking to make a difference with seabird care are the Coast's Twinnies.

The coverage of their dedication could not be more timely after their proud mother Helen launched an online fundraiser aimed at securing $50,000 to cover their ongoing costs at their Landsborough base near The Big Kart track.

By 11am that tally had clicked past $20,000.

“It’s all about the birds – saving them for the Sunshine Coast,” Mrs Powers said.

“The twins love what they do, there’s no tall poppy syndrome to what they do, it’s just feet on the ground.

“Bob Irwin spoke very highly of them and (TV celebrity vet) Dr Chris Brown.

“At any time of the day, they are out rescuing and rehabilitating these precious birds.”

Bridgette said their hands were full treating exhausted seabirds like gannets and boobies and other “poor darlings” that were being washed up on the beaches.

Mrs Powers said the Twinnies receive no government support.

To help go to: https://twinnies-pelican-and-seabird-rescue-inc.giveeasy