21, and going strong

MILSTONE BIRTHDAY: Tiffany Gombert, Alice Hazelton, Mia Bennett and Ellen Cheeseman at the Noosa Juniors 21st party. Contributed

IF YOUR children have grown up in Noosa, they is a good chance you've been into Noosa Juniors at least once.

The family owned children's boutique on Hastings Street recently turned 21 and celebrated their longevity before Christmas with an afternoon of champagne.

Stocking are huge selection of kids swimwear, resort fashion clothing and accessories they cater for ages newborn to 16 years and everything in between.

Sisters Sue Bowering and Carolyn Shelley started Noosa Juniors in 1997 establishing it as one of the best children's stores on the Sunshine Coast.

Almost two years ago, husband and wife team Brandon and Tiffany Gombert bought the business.

"My husband and I emigrated from Johannesburg, South Africa to Australia in 2015,” Ms Gombert said.

"We shared a dream of living in Noosa, and so we bought Noosa Juniors in March 2017.”

Swimwear and fashion brands include Seafolly, Camilla, Scotch and Soda, Rip Curl, Billabong, Eve's Sister and Eve Girl, Funky Trunks, Funkita and Speedo, as well as their new swimwear label Maaji.

"We also have our own in-house brand Laguna Bay Original Clothing.”

Noosa Juniors also stock shoes, sunglasses, hats, bags jewellery and toys and Ms Gombert said they is something to complete every look.

Last year they also launched their website, allowing visitors, and locals, to shop online.

"Our vision is to be the one-stop shop in Noosa, and online, for the best possible range of kids swimwear, resort fashion, swim gear and toys, everything you need for a perfect holiday,” Ms Gombert said.

"We hope to continue delighting kids and enhancing family holidays for another 21 years.”