21 projects to shape the Coast in 2021

Major projects to watch in 2021 from top left: Walker Corporation's involvement in Maroochydore City Centre, Nambour General Hospital upgrade, Habitat Development Cleighton Clark's Maroochydore City Centre projects, the mass transit plan and Bruce Hwy upgrades.

From new health hubs to major Bruce Hwy upgrades and multimillion-dollar apartment complexes, here are the big projects to watch next year.

Health

Vitality Village has already leased 70 per cent of its building, half a year before development is expected to finish. One of the tenants, Character Care director Damon Joseph said it's a great project to be part of at the start of its journey.

1. Vitality Village

What: The $25 million Vitality Village will be a hub for allied health services.

The Birtinya precinct, a project by Be (formerly ComLink), will include services in aged care, allied health, disability and specialist support services as well as leadership and training and technology and innovation services.

Timing: Opening June 2021

2. Nambour Hospital

What: Nambour General Hospital is undergoing an $86 million redevelopment to better service the region's growing health needs. It will expand the facility's capacity and upgrade existing clinical areas.

Timing: Project completed in stages, with expected completion of late 2022.

Mayor Clare Stewart with NoosaCare president Ann Harrap and CEO Megan D'Elton turning the first sod.

3. NoosaCare's Carramar

What: NoosaCare's $8 million Carramar facility is expected to fill a need for people living with dementia and their families.

The two-storey facility will have 32 beds and is expected to help combat Noosa's aged care bed shortage.

Timing: Construction started in August and is due for completion in March 2021.

Tourism and development

An artist's impression of plans for the Mooloolaba foreshore.

4. Mooloolaba Foreshore redevelopment

What: Work has started on a new boardwalk linking Alexandra Headland Bluff and Mooloolaba and new parks and entertainment spaces for events along the foreshore.

The $11 million project also includes the construction of a new seawall.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the parkland would celebrate the Coast way of life.

Timing: Expected completion mid-2021

Mayor Mark Jamieson and Walker Corporation's commercial manager Malaysia and development projects George Quinn announce the development agreement for the Maroochydore City Centre.

5. Maroochydore City Centre

What: Major property group Walker Corporation was in November handed control of the Coast's new CBD in a deal council said would bring $2.5 billion in investment.

The company has taken over majority of development responsibilities from the council and its development company SunCentral.

The former 53ha Horton Golf Course is expected to eventually be a business and residential hub.

Timing: In November Walker Corporation said they wanted to start work as soon as possible, but some progress is dependent on securing tenants.

VISION: An artist's impression of Council's new City Hall building in the Maroochydore CBD.

6. Sunshine Coast Council City Hall

What: The Sunshine Coast Council's new city hall will take shape in 2021 at the Maroochydore City Centre.

The project will cost more than $80 million, including fit-out. The 10-storey building will include the council chamber, customer contact, retail and office spaces.

Cr Jamieson said the project would also encourage further investment in the city centre.

Timing: Expected to open in 2022

7. Invigorate Resort and Actventure Water Park

What: Developers behind a $65 million proposed Sunshine Coast tourist attraction and resort complex hope to break ground at the Steve Irwin Way site soon.

Sanad Capital said in September that recent Sunshine Coast Council approval for its Invigorate Resort would allow it to start early works.

The resort would feature 160 self-contained family-friendly villas, a microbrewery, local farm to table experiences, wellness centre, open-air cinema, sports club, indoor gaming arcade and swimming pools for all ages.

Timing: In October council advised that before work starts development permits for building and operational works are needed.

8. Sunshine Coast Stadium expansion

What: Expansion is on the cards for the Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The state and local governments have promised $37 million towards the project, along with $11 from local philanthropists.

The project hinges on the Federal Government committing $20 million.

The upgrade would increase the stadium's capacity to 16,000.

Timing: Depends on federal funding

9. Surf ranch development

What: World Surf League and Consolidated Property Group want to build a Kelly Slater surf ranch and residential development, worth $1.1 billion, at Coolum.

The proposal has been the subject of some controversy, with several community groups campaigning against it.

The developers are awaiting Queensland Government approval for the site to become a priority development area.

Timing: Pending government approval.

Artist's impressions of Sekisui House's hotel and residential development at Yaroomba.

10. Sekisui Resort

What: Construction on a council-approved five-star hotel, 740 residential dwellings and retail stores has been delayed by a court appeal.

A second community-funded court appeal has been lodged over council's approval of Sekisui House's Yaroomba Beach development.

Construction was set to begin early 2021, but the Notice of Appeal lodged to the Supreme Court of Queensland has pushed back the start date.

Timing: In August project director Evan Aldridge told the Daily a revised program would not be available until the new appeal process was finalised.

Roads and transport

11. Caloundra Rd to Sunshine Motorway

What: The Bruce Hwy is being upgraded to six lanes between Caloundra Rd and the Sunshine Motorway at a cost of about $930 million. The project includes major upgrades to both interchanges and a two-way service road for local traffic on the western side of the highway, between Steve Irwin Way and Tanawha Tourist Drive. The project involves transforming the Caloundra Rd interchange into Australia's first diverging diamond interchange.

Timing: Expected to be completed mid-2021, weather and construction conditions permitting.

12. Mons Rd, Maroochydore Rd interchange

What: About $320 million is being spent on upgrades to the Mons Rd and Maroochydore Rd interchanges at the Bruce Hwy.

The existing Maroochydore Rd and Nambour Connection Rd roundabout will be converted to a signalised interchange, and Mons Rd under the Bruce Highway will be widened, with on and off-ramp accesses relocated.

A two-way service road will connect Maroochydore Rd and Mons Rd interchanges on the eastern and western sides of the Bruce Highway to separate local traffic and improve access to the Forest Glen precinct.

Timing: Expected completion late 2022.

13. Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade

What: The Beerburrum to Nambour rail upgrade is currently in the pre-construction phase. Tenders for early works were called in mid-June 2020.

The first stage of the $550 million project includes the duplication of the track north of Beerburrum, construction of road-over-rail bridges at Beerburrum Rd, Barrs Rd and Burgess St, the expansion of park 'n' rides at Beerburrum, Landsborough and Nambour, a bus interchange at Landsborough and the relocation of utilities.

Timing: The State Government advises that timing for delivery and staging of construction works will be finalised, confirmed and communicated following the detailed design phase.

Sunshine Coast Council has revealed concept designs of transport options for the Sunshine Coast Mass Transit Plan.

14. Mass Transit Action Plan

What: Sunshine Coast Council will conduct community consultation on its high-profile mass transit action plan in 2021.

Public feedback on the draft preliminary strategic business case will help the State Government's $15 million business case on the issue of the Coast's future public transport strategy.

Timing: Consultation to begin early 2021, with feedback given to council in an options analysis report before it is handed to the government.

15. Maroochydore to Mooloolaba cycleway

What: The State Government is reviewing more than 1000 submissions to create new options for a cycleway and transport project connecting Maroochydore to Mooloolaba.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads scrapped its proposal for the Alexandra Headland section of its Maroochydore to Mooloolaba Cycleway in August following community backlash.

In September a department spokesman said they were working with the council on ways to address social, environmental and infrastructure planning considerations.

He said further community consultation would start once the department and council agrees on how to best seek feedback from residents.

Timing: Unkonwn

Education

15. Baringa high school

What: The $127 million Baringa State Secondary College will open to its first students in January.

The first high school in Caloundra South will open to Year 7 and 8 students in term one, and add one year level each year to offer years 7-12 by 2025.

Within five years the school will have a capacity of 2000 students.

Timing: Opening in January 2021

16. Palmview schools

What: A primary and special school will open at Palmview in 2021. The schools are co-located at Peter Crosby Way, Sippy Downs. Andrew Walker is the primary school principal and Nick Alexander the special school principal.

Timing: Opening to first students in 2021.

Residential

17. Stockland's Aura

What: Work will continue on Stockland's $5 billion master planned community Aura next year.

Within three decades the area is expected to home more than 50,000 residents, two business parks, 10 sporting grounds and 20 educational precincts. The last blocks in its first exclusive estate, The Elements, went on sale last month.

Timing: Project manager Josh Sondergeld said work would start early next year on the first of the more than 3000 new homes and were expected to be completed by early 2022.

18. Plantation 'vertical village'

What: A "vertical village" for over 50s just a few streets away from Maroochydore beach will open next year. Plantation at 70 Memorial Ave will feature 42 units across seven levels.

It is the latest complex being developed by Plantation Retirement Resorts and is being built by Vantage Group.

Timing: Expected to open May next year.

VISION: The new $250 million Aria development proposed to transform Mooloolaba.

19. Aria Mooloolaba

What: Residential developer Aria Property Group will progress plans for a $250 million five-star hotel at 1 The Esplanade, Mooloolaba.

Aria's development director Michael Hurley said pending sales, financing and stable economic conditions, the project was tracking for a 2022 build.

"Everything remains on track to be in position to start the marketing and sales of our residential collection in late-2021, with a view to start construction in early-2022," he said.

Timing: Finalising sales in late-2021

20. KPAT Property, Brisbane Rd

What: KPAT Property has a binding development agreement with Sunshine Coast Council to lead the delivery of a 160-room fully-serviced hotel at Brisbane Rd.

Owner and founder Kenneth Wagner hopes to lodge a development application before April and for construction to start in the second half of 2022.

A hotel operator is still to be announced, although Mr Wagner's company has worked previously with Minor Hotels Group, which operates Oaks Hotels and Resorts.

Timing: Applications lodged by mid-2021, construction starts mid-2022, pending approvals.

Habitat Development Group have secured approval from Economic Development Queensland for a second residential project in the Maroochydore CBD. The $94 million Corso Residences will consist of a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments across 15 storeys.

21. Habitat's Maroochydore projects

What: Brisbane's Habitat Development Group is selling apartments at two residential projects at the Maroochydore City Centre.

It expects the $83 million Market Lane's 152 units and six small-home office townhouses to sell out by March, 12 months ahead of completion.

Meanwhile sales will launch for The Corso Residences in the second quarter of 2021.

Corso, Habitat's second project in the new CBD, will feature 116 apartments over 15-storys in one tower and 42 over eight storeys in the second tower.

Timing: Market Lane expected completion mid-2022.