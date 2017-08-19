21°
$21,000 rent income a month

Alan Lander | 18th Aug 2017 12:00 AM
A NOOSA Heads landlord allegedly made $21,000 renting out his property out through online booking agency Airbnb for just one month at Christmas, Noosa Council was told.

Online short-term rental systems such as Airbnb are having a devastating effect on Noosa's affordable housing stock.

And Noosa ratepayers are also subsidising tourism and user-pays services to the renters as a result.

The council last Monday discussed the huge growth in rentals through online companies such as Airbnb in a bid to create a management policy for the upcoming new planning scheme.

It is also preparing a submission to the Local Government Association of Queensland 2017 Annual Conference, with the aim to have LGAQ lobby the State Government to develop a policy response for councils.

"It's a concern for many local governments,” mayor Tony Wellington told the council's General Committee meeting.

"We currently have bed and breakfasts in the planning scheme but it does not cover Airbnb.”

Mayor Wellington said many landlords renting their properties online through Airbnb and similar sites were not contributing through the Tourism Levy, and their lessees were using roads and other council services but ratepayers were footing the maintenance bill.

Some people were just renting out rooms, others the whole house, which council chief executive officer Brett de Chastel said could lead to "party house” complaints.

Cr Brian Stockwell said the council could be accused of "revenue raising” if it simply adopted State Government legislation and said the potential affordable housing situation was a greater worry.

"Canada, Ireland, local governments all over Europe are struggling with this,” Cr Stockwell said.

"It's a problem every- where, the impact on affordable housing.

"But it's better to negotiate than use state legislation.”

Cr Wellington said Byron Bay Council was taking legal action against the State Government over the short-term rental problem.

"It's a rapidly shrinking market for renters; there are more and more people living in cars,” he said.

Cr Frank Pardon said an estimated 2000 properties in Noosa shire were active in the short-term online rental market.

"I know someone who has a unit at Noosa Heads, who in one month at Christmas made a rental income of $21,000,” Cr Pardon said.

Cr Stockwell said a decision was needed within six months to ensure inclusion in the new planning scheme.

Properties are listed online under a general location, and there is no address known until a booking is made, or a complaint is received, making it difficult to identify these properties being used for tourism purposes and the owners are not contributing to the cost of tourism/destination marketing via the Tourism Levy.

Topics:  affordable housing airbnb noosa council online rentals

Local Partners

