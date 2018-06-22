$2.27m for nine social housing units

IT'S a small step - but a significant one.

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has announced $2.27million in funding to build nine one-bedroom units in Tewantin to house local people on the long housing waiting list.

The funding has come from the State Budget, for providing extra social housing in the Noosa electorate.

Ms Bolton made local affordable housing supply a key plank of her election campaign, though she acknowledges there is so much more to do.

"Housing affordability in Noosa is a complex problem, and social housing is one part of the overall solution to provide for our people,” Ms Bolton said on Wednesday.

"This is a very welcome addition. We will see local Noosa people, some with a disability or disadvantage, get a roof over their head.”

"This is a good start for our community on this critical issue from this budget, and I thank [Housing] Minister De Brenni and the team from the Department of Housing for understanding our plight.”

Ms Bolton was quick to add that while social housing was a vital and necessary component, it had to be part of a wider overall mix though in which to alleviate and provide a long-term solution to the housing and affordability crisis.

"I continue to work closely with the state government, Noosa Council and our not-for-profit sector to maintain and increase momentum in this area,” she said.

The nine units will be built on state land at Moorindil St, Tewantin with construction start dates to be advised.

