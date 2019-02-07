23 years 'worth the wait' to wed in Noosa

WHEN Sue Curran and her partner Maree Humphreys decided to tie the knot, they were determined to make it a very special occasion.

After all, it had been 23 years in the making.

Sue and Maree had long dreamed of a wedding, but it wasn't until Australia changed the law regarding same-sex marriage in late 2017 that they were able to plan the occasion.

They chose Noosa Springs Golf and Spa Resort for their wedding, and they couldn't have been more delighted when their big day arrived late last year.

"It was just superb,” Sue Curran said.

"We're both golfers - so that was one reason we chose Noosa Springs.

"But, really, it was because it was just so convenient. They planned everything, the food was great, our friends could stay on site, and the staff were just wonderful. Nothing was too much trouble.”

Sue and Maree knew their relationship was strong, but during their 23 years together they often discussed making their union legal.

"We talked about going through some sort of civil ceremony - even going to New Zealand where same-sex marriages were legal.

"But we really wanted our marriage to be accepted in the eyes of our own country, so we were thrilled when the law changed in Australia. To get married and celebrate with our friends in a beautiful setting was very special.”

Noosa Springs will host its free annual Wedding Open Day on Sunday and Sue and Maree will be there to catch up with staff, and tell their happy story. Also attending will be photographers, event stylists, celebrants, transportation companies, cake decorators, and a fireworks specialist. Couples who book their wedding ceremony and reception before March 31 will receive two nights' accommodation for two people, including breakfast, spa experience and golf.