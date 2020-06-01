23yo multi-millionaire denies ‘looting’

Jake Paul has denied looting during the US riots.

YouTuber Jake Paul is under fire after being spotted in a crowd of looters at an Arizona mall Saturday, according to a report.

Paul, 23, is seen wearing a mask, according to cell phone video with a crowd of protesters at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, TMZ reported.

He's initially seen in a crowd outside the mall, and at one point one of the protesters launches fireworks at the building's entrance.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his friends were caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall last night amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 31, 2020

"Bunch of f - king idiots, bro," a man's voice is heard saying, pointing to police outside the mall. "Literally, I walked right here, right up to there."

It is unclear if the voice is Paul's or that of, Andrew Blue, who recorded the footage, according to Us Weekly.

"These f - king idiots teargassed me," the man said. "I ain't doing s - t, bro. Look at them pointing guns at me."

Forbes estimates Jake Paul has a net worth of $US11.5 million ($A17.1 million).

"Look at them. Twenty guns on me. Twenty guns on me right now."

When the video resumes Paul is seen inside the mall with more than a dozen other people - although he is not seen looting or causing any damage.

However, people are seen in the video running with merchandise, entering a store, and trying to damage a kiosk. At one point two people are seen attempting to kick open the door of another store.

Written over the video is the message: "America is in ruins."

On Sunday, Paul took to Twitter to explain the video.

"For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," he wrote.

"We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighbourhood we travelled through; strictly documenting, not engaging."

"I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and while it's not the answer, it's important that people see it and collectively figure out how to move forward in a healthy way," he said.

