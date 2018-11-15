24hr Doonan hospice in demand

CARE AROUND THE CLOCK: In the Rose Room at Katie Rose Cottage Hospice are (from left) support volunteer Pam Moffatt, personal carer Yvette Lohnes, registered nurse Bec Smith and clinical nurse co-ordinator Claire Perry.

KATIE Rose Cottage Hospice volunteers and nursing staff have cared for nine guests in the first six weeks of being open 24/7.

Hospice chairwoman Carol Raye said she never doubted the demand for the Doonan facility.

"We always knew the need was there, that's why we had to make it happen,” she said.

"We have wonderful volunteers and also paid nursing staff who are rostered on day, overnight and weekend shifts.

"With 24/7 nursing care that we have to fund, we are looking for regular donations.

"For your regular donations you will receive a tax-deductible receipt along with regular updates on the work of the hospice, telling you exactly how your donation is being used and how this is making a difference to the lives of local people who are facing a terminal illness.”

The service is free and available to anyone requiring quality end-of-life care.

The hospice has recently opened a fifth op shop, in Aerodrome Rd at Maroochydore, which has high-quality items, Christmas decorations and gift ideas in stock.

Ms Raye said for those considering a pre-Christmas update at home, donations of quality items were graciously accepted.

Since forming two years ago, the charity has set up op shops at Cooroy, two in Tewantin and another in Maroochydore, and a warehouse and furniture retail outlet at Noosaville.

The charity has also secured dedicated volunteers, raised money and received donations that have enabled purchasing the Doonan hospice, before hiring staff and opening a day hospice service that was six weeks ago extended to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We couldn't have done all that we have without the wonderful support from our community,” Ms Raye said.

To organise a direct debit donation, email admin@ katierosecottage.org.au.