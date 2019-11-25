KICK OFF: How huge stadium expansion will get over the line

NRL action at Sunshine Coast Stadium between New Zealand Warriors and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. A record crowd of 11,912.

A SUCCESSFUL southeast Queensland Olympics Games bid would give Sunshine Coast Stadium a construction deadline of 2031 to expand its capacity to 25,000, says Mayor Mark Jamieson.

This morning the stadium's heirarcy hosted NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and two of Queensland Women's Origin players in a tour of the facility and playing field.

Mr Greenberg officially announced the stadium will showcase the Women's Origin in 2020, the first time it will be played in Queesnland.

For the past two years, North Sydney Oval was the ground, but the rapid rise of the women's game meant it outgrew the stadium.

Mr Greenberg said the game here would become a marquee event on the calendar and said Sunshine Coast Council's innovative pitch was too good to ignore.

He said the Coast fended off rival stadiums, namely Townsville, to win the clash.

"We were certainly open to a lot of options, and this location is in a rugby league heartland, there's no doubt about that," Mr Greenberg said.

"The size of the stadium needs to continue to provide the right balance. North Sydney was the right idea but we outgrew it. And hopefully we do the same here.

"The Coast is a market high on the agenda. Numbers here are very strong and it's great for children to be able to see their idols here."

Mr Greenberg said the game would sell out and urged punters to jump at the chance once tickets go on sale.

Cr Jamieson said plans were under way for a "fully blown" stadium here and that a successful Olympics bid would force a construction deadline.

"I would think it would happen progressively, with a view of it being by 2031, should that Olympics bid be successful," Cr Jamieson said.

"We would start with the end in mind, a 25,000 seat that's built in stages.

"We will continue to undertake work to increase capacity for games like this (Women's Origin) with every confidence that it will be well supported."

In April, a record crowd of almost 12,000 turned out to watch the South Sydney Rabbitohs take on the New Zealand Warriors.

Queensland captain Karina Brown said she was doing everything in her power to ensure she ran out in front of a crowd full of screaming fans.

She said it would give her side an edge to help wrestle the shield back from the Blues.