NYE 2020: There were 277 calls made to Sunshine Coast Police.
Crime

277 calls to police in ‘challenging’ New Year’s Eve

Tegan Annett
1st Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A man driving the wrong way up Ocean St and a rowdy crowd of 10,000 at a popular beach were among the challenges police faced on New Year’s Eve.

It was a big night for police across the Sunshine Coast, with 277 calls received between 9pm and 6am.

Sunshine Coast Acting Superintendent Jason Overland said 37 people were arrested for 45 charges, ranging from public nuisance offences to drink driving and urinating in a public place.

With Sunshine Coast Council’s usual Mooloolaba event cancelled Act Supt Overland said it was a challenge to identify where officers should be located.

Extra police resources were sent to Noosa where up to 10,000 people congregated at Hastings St and Main Beach.

“Surprisingly lots of calls came from the Noosa area where we were able to send a lot of resources to assist in policing because it became very busy, very quickly,” Act Supt Overland said.

“There were up to 10,000 people in the Hastings St and beach area which is a new phenomenon, we haven’t had that for New Year’s Eve in the past."

Act Supt Overland said more than 500 road breath tests were completed, with six returning positive readings.

He said one was a man who the police pulled over after he was allegedly seen driving the wrong way up Ocean St.

The man returned a reading of .161.

