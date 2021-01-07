$2.85m Coolum house with Noosa views on market … again

The massive seven bedroom Grandview Dr house in Coolum Beach with four living rooms for less than $3 million.

A resort-size property atop Coolum Beach’s Lows Lookout with views to Noosa is on the market again – for a little under $3 million.

The 7 Grandview Dr property has been listed five times since 2009, spending a combined 1776 days on the market, with prices fluctuating from $4 million to $2 million.

It is now listed for $2.85 million.

Villa Prestige Properties sales agent Linda Shore-Perez said the 82-year-old owner would not accept any offers under $2.8 million.

“$2.8 million – that’s it, he’s adamant about that,” she said.

The view from this Low's Lookout house at Coolum Beach is stunning.

“It’s a great house it’s just that it overwhelms people with the scale in as far as for them to do it up.

“If people want to take it to the next level you’ve got to spend $500,000,” she said.

Ms Shore-Perez has had plenty of offers “milling around” with some Brisbane residents considering the property as a holiday home.

She said one person came from $2.3 million, to $2.5 million to $2.7 million.

“I had two doctors who loved it and were about to buy but then they ended up buying down the street for $1.8 million because they were in their 30s busy all the time and didn’t have the time to do it up, she said.

Plenty of space on this grassed terrace to take in the views of Coolum Beach and its bays.

The Sunshine Coast Council zoning report says the 1257 sqm lot, with pool and grassed terraces, is zoned for dual occupancy.

The older style three-level brick house has four bathrooms, four living rooms and two kitchens.

Ms Shore-Perez said the top floor had views all the way to Noosa.

“It’s one of those houses with such a great view,” she said

The property was last sold in 1995 for $620,000.