$2.8m helps clear Beckmans Rd safety roadblock

MERRY TIMES: Christmas has come early for Sandy Bolton MP, with funding for Beckmans Rd.

NOOSA’S frustrating wait for stage one of its Beckmans Rd fix may soon be over as community calls to upgrade two of the Noosa region’s most frustrating traffic issues have been answered.

Independent Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has secured $2.8 million to finalise designs and start early works on the Six Mile Creek Bridge number seven and upgrades to the Cooroy Noosa Road-Beckmans Road intersection.

“Transport and Main Roads Minster Mark Bailey has written back to me confirming there is funding to start early works for both projects, which is welcome news for our community,” Ms Bolton said.

“There is $1 million to finalise design for the new roundabout at Beckmans Road and Cooroy-Noosa Rd intersection, which is stage 1 of the long-promised Tewantin Bypass.

“There is also $1.8 million to start relocating services and complete the design for a new two-way bridge at Six Mile Creek on Pomona-Kin Kin Rd.

“I’m thrilled that we can finally get works started.

“The total cost to deliver both projects is expected to be around $30 million, and I will continue the fight to secure the funding during Budget 2020/21 to finish the job.”

Ms Bolton said the Department of Transport and Main Roads had advised her it is expected to start the pre-construction works by mid-2020.

“This means TMR and Noosa Shire Council can continue working together on the Beckman’s Rd agreement, while TMR can also settle on a final design to upgrade and floodproof the 85-year-old timber bridge over Six Mile Creek between Pomona and the Cooran turn-off,” Ms Bolton said.

“There is still plenty of work ahead of us, however to see the first ‘shovel in the ground’ will be a great sight.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank all the community members who lent their voices to the call for action on these issues.

“Your advocacy has helped show how urgent these upgrades are, and I will continue to ensure they remain priorities for the state government,” Ms Bolton said.