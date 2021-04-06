$2m cash pile claimed from council rubbish heap

Noosa Council waste coordinator Ian Florence is helping make a mint out of our throwaway society.

Noosa Council waste coordinator Ian Florence is helping make a mint out of our throwaway society.

Mounds of rubbish dumped at Noosa Council landfill have added more than $2 million to the council’s financial bottom line.

And according to council waste co-ordinator Ian Florence, the latest six monthly waste management performance report to December 2020 shows the council is more than $690,000 ahead of the revenues budget.

A $215,000 increase in landfill fees due to higher dumping volumes was partly behind the treasure-from-trash-outcome.

It highlights the council’s ongoing efforts to meet the State Government’s waste minimisation mandate.

Council reveals how $270m will be spent in Noosa



Prominent builder and wife killed in Easter crash tragedy



“Noosa Council is consistently recycling more waste material each year, however amounts of waste entering the facility are also consistently increasing,” Mr Florence said in his report.

Only 22 per cent of the municipal solid waste received at the Eumundi Road dump was diverted from landfill over the last six months of 2020 – well short of the 2025 state target of 55 per cent.

Commercial and industrial waste diversions were at 48 per cent. The target was 65 per cent.

Keeping construction and demolition materials out of the dump was well ahead of the 75 per cent target.

Noosa Council is looking to divert more waste from its main landfill facility on Eumundi-Noosa Road.

Noosa eliminated 99 per cent of construction and demolition waste.

The yellow top recycling bins diverted 3048 tonnes of waste from landfill. This was slightly down on the 2019 six monthly volume of 3682 tonnes.

Mr Florence said the council’s 10-year waste capital works program included installing a new outbound weighbridge at its main landfill to improve safety and prevent queuing of traffic on Eumundi-Noosa Road.

Two waste cells at the facility would be expanded at the southern end of the site to maximise the life of the landfill.

A new waste disposal area was also being constructed in the Noosa Woods to service Hastings St and reduce impacts on residents and visitors to the area.

The council last month also installed a further 11 gas wells at the landfill site to increase its gas capture.

“The landfill is council’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases,” Mr Florence said.

“Targets set by Noosa Council present major challenges and opportunities for the waste section to reduce organic waste to landfill and optimise methane capture from waste already deposited over recent decades.

“The community and key stakeholders will be engaged and consulted with during the production of a draft strategy to manage waste in Noosa over the next 10-20 years.”