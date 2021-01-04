‘$3 million’ bike overpass option stirs community

The Peregian Family and Friends bikeway options, with option two listed as the preferred option.

A second bike overpass crossing the Emu Mountain Rd motorway at Peregian Springs to link Peregian Beach could cost $3 million.

That is according to the Peregian Beach Community Association lobby group which believes the existing Havana Rd link that runs past Coolum Beach High School is all that is needed.

In its annual briefing to members, the PBCA outlined its case against the Peregian Family and Friends bikeway options.

PBCA spokesman Barry Cotterell said the bridge and the Woodland Walk through the Noosa National Park allowing bicycle access to schools in Peregian Springs were adequate and just needed to be better publicised.

He said any further motorway crossing would have to be undertaken by the Department of Transport and Main Roads as part of projected road widenings.

“That probably won’t be in my lifetime,” Mr Cotterell said.

“I’m told that it’s over $3 million just to put an overpass over the motorway.”

He did not believe one of the PFF options of running another track through national park wetlands would be supported by the Queensland National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The association was also keen to see the Sunshine Coast Council finalise plans for the Emu Mountain Rd and Coolum roundabout bikeway and footpath to be partly funded by a $250,000 developer contribution from Peregian Breeze.

The Sunshine Coast Daily attempted to contact PFF for comment.

Last year the group outlined its support for the bikeway options online.

“In 2018 in the survey run by Peregian Family and Friends, the Peregian community identified that one of the highest priority projects in the region was the cycle and walkway connectivity,” the PFF said.

“Many children are risking their lives by travelling on main highways and crossing busy roundabouts to access the schools in Peregian Springs, from Peregian Beach, Peregian Breeze and Lake Weyba areas.

“Every day there is significant vehicle congestion around the schools and surrounding exit roads.”

The group has met with Noosa and Sunshine Coast councillors and the next step was to make contact with the relevant state government departments.