300-plus mm rainfall in Noosa shire

IT'S finally slowing down - but our big rain event isn't quite over yet.
And if, as Mayor Tony Wellington said, it would take 156mm to bring our water levels back to normal, the job certainly seems to be done.
Cooroy, Lake Macdonald and Eumundi have managed to break the 300-millimetre mark, according to the Bureau of Meteorology site figures, but no area in the shire has missed out, with Cooran receiving "only” 226mm in the 72-hour period.
Lake Macdonald, the shire's primary water supply, had dropped to below 80% capacity only a few days ago, and is now overflowing, with the excess water pouring into Six Mile Creek, which may in turn cause some flooding downstream.
Noosa News will tally the whole week's rainfall in its Friday edition. Meanwhile, here are the 24-hour figures since last Saturday, taken at 9am the following day of each:
Rainfall - Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Noosa Heads: 78mm, 72mm, 93mm. Total: 243mm
Noosaville: 81mm, 71mm, 111mm. Total: 263mm
Tewantin: 60mm, 92mm, 106mm. Total: 258mm
Lake Cooroibah: 71mm, 90mm, 134mm. Total: 295mm
Doonan Ck: 86mm, 42mm, 125mm. Total: 253mm
Lake Macdonald: 33mm, 121mm, 156mm. Total: 310mm
Cooroy: 45mm, 105mm, 169mm. Total: 319mm
Eumundi: 77mm, 78mm, 168mm. Total: 323mm
Black Mtn: 39mm, 85mm, 157mm. Total: 281mm
Pomona: 26mm, 92mm, 141mm. Total: 259mm
Cooran: 20mm, 77mm, 129mm. Total: 226mm
Kin Kin: 33mm, 91mm, 150mm. Total: 274mm
(NB Boreen Pt station not operating)
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.