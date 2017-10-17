300-plus mm rainfall in Noosa shire

The slipway at Lake Macdonald was powerfully overflowing this morning after more than 300mm of rainfall over 72 hours

Alan Lander

IT'S finally slowing down - but our big rain event isn't quite over yet.

And if, as Mayor Tony Wellington said, it would take 156mm to bring our water levels back to normal, the job certainly seems to be done.

Cooroy, Lake Macdonald and Eumundi have managed to break the 300-millimetre mark, according to the Bureau of Meteorology site figures, but no area in the shire has missed out, with Cooran receiving "only” 226mm in the 72-hour period.

Lake Macdonald, the shire's primary water supply, had dropped to below 80% capacity only a few days ago, and is now overflowing, with the excess water pouring into Six Mile Creek, which may in turn cause some flooding downstream.

Noosa News will tally the whole week's rainfall in its Friday edition. Meanwhile, here are the 24-hour figures since last Saturday, taken at 9am the following day of each:

Rainfall - Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Noosa Heads: 78mm, 72mm, 93mm. Total: 243mm

Noosaville: 81mm, 71mm, 111mm. Total: 263mm

Tewantin: 60mm, 92mm, 106mm. Total: 258mm

Lake Cooroibah: 71mm, 90mm, 134mm. Total: 295mm

Doonan Ck: 86mm, 42mm, 125mm. Total: 253mm

Lake Macdonald: 33mm, 121mm, 156mm. Total: 310mm

Cooroy: 45mm, 105mm, 169mm. Total: 319mm

Eumundi: 77mm, 78mm, 168mm. Total: 323mm

Black Mtn: 39mm, 85mm, 157mm. Total: 281mm

Pomona: 26mm, 92mm, 141mm. Total: 259mm

Cooran: 20mm, 77mm, 129mm. Total: 226mm

Kin Kin: 33mm, 91mm, 150mm. Total: 274mm

(NB Boreen Pt station not operating)