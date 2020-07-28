Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

$3000 fine phoned in to businessman

by Lea Emery
28th Jul 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A LA-BASED businessman caught with cocaine in his car on the southern Gold Coast was told via phone he had been fined $3000.

Paul Francis Rogash pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The Australian-born businessman usually lives in LA but has been sheltering from the coronavirus pandemic in Bali.

The 36-year-old phoned the court to plead guilty to possessing 2.08g of cocaine when police stopped him in Miami about 7.15am on December 13 last year.

 

The man pleaded guilty. Picture: iStock
The man pleaded guilty. Picture: iStock

Rogash, who founded Lawyer SEO, told police he was going to use the drug in Byron Bay that weekend.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley fined him $3000.

"If you commit these offences, it is important that there be a penalty that makes the seriousness of the charge clear to you and the rest of the community," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

Rogash's lawyer Mark Williams, of Potts Lawyers, said Rogash had just broken up with his girlfriend at the time.

"He is usually a person who conducts himself extremely professionally and this is completely out of character for him," he said.

Mr Williams tendered a urine test which he said showed Rogash had rehabilitated.

 

Originally published as $3000 fine phoned in to businessman

More Stories

Show More
byron bay cocaine court drugs gold coast miami

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40yo businessman drove with ice and pipe on the front seat

        premium_icon 40yo businessman drove with ice and pipe on the front seat

        News The father-of-three became so nervous when pulled over by Tin Can Bay police, they searched the car

        Brush with bushfires inspires artistic offering

        premium_icon Brush with bushfires inspires artistic offering

        Art & Theatre An artist’s work has been inspired by her move to Tewantin, right into the path of...

        Single mum’s horrid first day on the Coast

        premium_icon Single mum’s horrid first day on the Coast

        News Crossing borders, accessing early super and stolen photography equipment: A single...

        Couple of big birds share a laugh in Noosa

        premium_icon Couple of big birds share a laugh in Noosa

        Offbeat It isn’t certain what the two oversized birds discussed, but one can assume the...