The burned-our Valiant dumped at Old Tewantin Road in Cooroibah.
News

$30,000 goes up in smoke

by Alan Lander
29th May 2019 12:30 PM

A CLASSIC Valiant sedan from the 1970s with an estimated value of $30,000 was allegedly set on fire in a Cooroibah street on Monday.

But its owner is not asking police to take action on finding the perpetrator.

A member of the public called emergency services after seeing the flames from the burning car, Noosa Police officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

"The police found the car's owners. The car is not registered,” he said.

Police and fire services attended the scene on Monday at Old Tewantin Rd off McKinnon Drive about 8am.

Snr Sgt Carroll said firefighters managed to put the blaze out before it was completely destroyed "and we were able to identify the vehicle”.

He said the owner apparently did not want to register a complaint about the incident.

"[The owner] did not want police involved.”

