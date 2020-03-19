$300m reasons to bridge the gap in local infrastructure

Llew O'Brien, right, is keen to see more bridge upgrades in Noosa

NOOSA Council and the State Government are being urged to apply for a share of $300 million federal Bridges Renewal Program to help improve roads throughout the region.

“Efficient freight networks are critical to the national economy, and are particularly important in times like we are currently experiencing when there is increased demand on local produce, so it’s really important to ensure our freight routes are as safe as possible,” Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien said.

“Improving road safety and transport is a key priority for me and the Coalition Government so that we can invest in Wide Bay and help get people home sooner and safer,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Cooran, Cooroy and Kin Kin are already seeing the benefit from a previous round of the Bridges Renewal Program, and I strongly encourage local councils to apply for funds for new transport infrastructure projects.”

“These projects create new investment, support local jobs and make our transport network safer and more efficient.”

The Federal Government is providing $640 million to the Bridges Renewal Program from 2015-16 to 2022-23, with an ongoing commitment of $85 million each year following and $508 million to the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP) from 2013-14 to 2022-23 financial year.

This forms part of the Government’s nation-building $100 billion pipeline of infrastructure projects busting congestion and getting Australians home safely.

For application forms and details about the programs visit:

www.infrastructure.gov.au/bridges

www.infrastructure.gov.au/hvspp