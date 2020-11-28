$32k raised for family of Moranbah crash victim

Michael Taunao Momo, passed away on Wednesday November 18, 2020 following a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Moranbah. Picture: Facebook

AN outpouring of donations has raised more than $32,000 for the family of Michael Taunao Momo, one of the two men who died in a tragic crash near Moranbah.

The GoFundMe page, created by Greyhound Australia, has reached $32,224 within seven days, surpassing the initial goal of $10,000.

Mr Momo was a "much loved and valued" employee of Greyhound Australia who died at the scene of the horror smash, along with Leon Kriel, 61.

Mr Momo and Mr Kriel were driving in separate utes when their vehicles and a B-double truck collided about 1.30pm on November 18 on the Peak Downs Highway, 10km west of Moranbah.

The GoFundMe page was created to support Mr Momo's partner Rei and two children financially during the "difficult time".

"Your support will mean the world to Michael's family and the extended Greyhound team," the page read.

"We would be very grateful for your help."